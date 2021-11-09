New College Station water tower to help system pressure issues by Spring 2022

The City of College Station is about to add its third water tower.

Located off Earl Rudder Freeway South, the new water tower will hold 3 million gallons of water and serve both businesses and homes in the area.

Painted "bagel", the color is meant to replicate the exact color of Texas A&M's iconic water tower.

The sign will read "Welcome to College Station. The Heart of Aggieland ® ," and the logo of Visit College Station. The tower's design is intended to help promote the city's tourism brand.

So what do water towers do exactly?

Their primary purpose is to pressurize the larger public water system and provide water storage for both firefighting and temporary power outages.

The new water tower is also intended to help fix undesirably high water pressure in its area, according to the City of College Station.

This ideal water pressure is expected to become available to College Station utility customers as soon as the spring of 2022.

The bow-raising is expected to take place within the next two weeks, weather permitting.

However, for safety concerns, the big day will not be a spectator event, according to city officials.

“For safety reasons, no one will be allowed near the construction site, so we're asking that anyone interested in catching a glimpse do so from a very safe distance,” said Project Manager Casey Rhodes.

And it also won't make for a very fun watch party since the process of lifting the bowl into place could take up to eight hours.”

