Rick and Morty Honors Dune With Hilarious Crossover

Denis Villeneuve’s movie adaptation of Dune is as puzzling as it is intriguing. Beyond familiar themes like politics and power, culture, religion, and even human nature, it’s safe to say that there are a lot of question marks floating around. Based on Frank Herbert’s acclaimed science-fiction novel, the film brings to life a whole new civilization, with elaborate practices, mannerisms, appearances, and whatnot. After taking all that into account, one word comes to mind; peculiar. In the midst of it all, there’s one particular question that’s probably seared into most people’s minds after seeing the film; why are their eyes blue? If you’ve seen the movie or read the books, you know we aren’t talking Ian Somerhalder baby blues. In Dune, both iris and sclera turn a deep blue hue for a select few. It’s not that we don’t like the idea of a blue-eyed Zendaya or Javier Bardem, but it’d be criminal not to get to the bottom of this mystery.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO