Rick and Morty Honors Dune With Hilarious Crossover

By Nick Valdez
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick and Morty honored the recent release of Dune in theaters with a hilarious new crossover from Adult Swim! Denis Villeneuve's take on Dune has finally dropped in theaters and streaming on HBO Max this Fall, and the response from fans has been so positive that a second film has already...

Cowboy Bebop Cosplay Brings a Rare Fan Favorite to Life

One awesome Cowboy Bebop cosplay has brought a rare fan favorite character to life! Throughout Cowboy Bebop fans are introduced to a whole universe full of interesting characters that Spike and the other members of the Bebop crew come face to face with on random adventures. These episodic tales mean that many of the faces we see throughout the series we only get to see in action once, but it's highly likely that those single appearances were enough to make some major waves with fans. This was especially the case with Coffee.
Marvel casts Pixar's Coco star in new Halloween special for Disney+

Marvel has found its star for an upcoming Halloween special on Disney+. Golden Globe Award winner Gael Garcia Bernal is being lined up to star in the one-off Werewolf by Night to play the spooky title character, according to Variety. While Marvel and Disney have yet to confirm the news...
Five Cent Cine: DUNE

If, a few minutes into this Denis Villeneuve remake of David Lynch’s 1984 version, you’re having no trouble keeping House Atreides straight from House Harkonnen, Caladan straight from Arrakis, and have mastered Emperor Shaddam’s plan for the Landsraad, you should immediately take the Mensa exam and apply as a contestant on “Jeopardy!” Otherwise, relax. You’ll be able to recognize the bad guys easily enough; their leader is Sumo-fat and eats with his mouth open. The hero (or, better put, the hero-to-be, once he proves his mettle) is Paul, the 97-pound weakling of Charles Atlas lore, known to the film world as Timothée Chalamet.
Frank Herbert
David Lynch
Denis Villeneuve
Dune: “Beware of Heroes”

In its second weekend in theaters, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune has once again topped the U.S. box office, even as it carries on streaming simultaneously on HBO Max. Globally, the adaptation of the first half of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel has been doing so well that Legendary Entertainment greenlit Dune: Part Two last Tuesday. There’s even a release date: October 20, 2023. The film has sparked some illuminating supplementary reading, while reviews, since we last took a look in mid-September, have maintained a relatively steady keel—generally positive, with few outright pans or raves.
Diving into ‘Dune:’ a review

A little over a week ago, Denis Villeneuve’s film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel “Dune” was released both at the movies and on HBO Max. If you saw it in theaters, you might have been part of the crowd that helped it gain $40 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. However, if you were like me and streamed the movie from the comfort of your home, I’m sure the experience was a bit different, but still just as enjoyable. I sure thought it was.
'Dune': Why Are Their Eyes Blue?

Denis Villeneuve’s movie adaptation of Dune is as puzzling as it is intriguing. Beyond familiar themes like politics and power, culture, religion, and even human nature, it’s safe to say that there are a lot of question marks floating around. Based on Frank Herbert’s acclaimed science-fiction novel, the film brings to life a whole new civilization, with elaborate practices, mannerisms, appearances, and whatnot. After taking all that into account, one word comes to mind; peculiar. In the midst of it all, there’s one particular question that’s probably seared into most people’s minds after seeing the film; why are their eyes blue? If you’ve seen the movie or read the books, you know we aren’t talking Ian Somerhalder baby blues. In Dune, both iris and sclera turn a deep blue hue for a select few. It’s not that we don’t like the idea of a blue-eyed Zendaya or Javier Bardem, but it’d be criminal not to get to the bottom of this mystery.
“Dune” film adaptation releases

“Dune”, by Frank Herbert, is a book that many considered unadaptable. Several attempts have been made — the most notable adaptation to this point (mostly for its troubled production) was David Lynch’s “Dune”, released in 1984. However, I can say with a fairly high degree of confidence, that this version of “Dune”, directed by Denis Villeneuve, will be the definitive film version of the acclaimed novel. This is only part one of the adaptation, as is explicitly shown in the opening title. It was incredibly enjoyable as part one of a series, but I believe it should have been better advertised to set proper expectations.
DÉJÀ VU ‘DUNE’?

David Lynch’s much-berated edition of “Dune” (1984) was a critical and commercial flop. Lynch himself has disavowed the film. Further, he says he has no interest in the current version in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. Denis Villeneuve version of Frank Herbert’s massive and hugely relevant film has already met with widespread commercial and critical success.
Watch Exclusive 'Rocky IV: Rocky Vs. Drago: The Ultimate Director's Cut' Clip: Commissioner Scene

Sylvester Stallone has never been one to rest on his laurels, which he proves yet again with Rocky IV: Rocky Vs. Drago: The Ultimate Director's Cut. Stallone, who wrote, directed and stars in the popular classic, completely reshaped the film, including 40 minutes of footage that has never been seen before.The iconic fight scenes between Rocky Balboa (Stallone) and Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) have become more intense and the impact is even more dramatic.
Rick and Morty Shares 3 Seconds of Every Episode in Fun New Video: Watch

Rick and Morty shared a fun new video compiling three seconds of every episode in the series all in one place! Rick and Morty has come very far from where it first began as the franchise is now a massive hit for Adult Swim, and has already been committed for several seasons more of new episodes in the future. The franchise has gone on to influence some major real life things with its smaller jokes here and there (such as the now infamous Szechuan Sauce gag from the third season), but it certainly is eye-opening to see just how far the series has come in one go.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Fan Art Creates A Hilarious Deadpool Crossover

Following some delays, we’re currently in the midst of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four. There are two more blockbusters arriving before the New Year, including Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home. There are countless theories about what that threequel might include, and some new Spider-Man fan art created a hilarious Deadpool crossover.
'Dune': What Is "The Voice"?

Denis Villeneuve's Dune has finally made its way to cinemas, and the rich and vast world created by Frank Herbert has, at long last, been faithfully adapted in the first of a two-part epic. Herbert's creation is one with a dense mythology; the book itself is packed with not one, but two appendixes, a glossary, and a detailed section on the ecology of Dune. The author was sure to make the world as real and as lived-in as possible. Because of this, it is near impossible to provide an explanation for every detail in any adaptation. Some things are briefly touched upon in Villeneuve's film, but never really fully explained. Rather, the mythology of the world is left for the viewer to interpret and understand. One of these things is a unique ability referred to as "The Voice."
Comic Review: Rick and Morty: Rick’s New Hat #4

Rick is in hot pursuit of the three laws of science after a mysterious new hat took away his intellect. After discovering the first two laws in their original dimension and the afterlife, the final piece has been hiding with Rick and Morty all along, in one of their brains.
Dune: Science Vs. Cinema

In addition to being a film critic for Film Threat, I’m an astronomer, TV host (check me out right now in Killers of the Cosmos on Discovery+), and sometimes a science advisor for books and movies. When there’s a fun big-budget science fiction movie, I often make an episode of Science Vs Cinema about it, taking a deep dive into related science topics. Partly this is because getting the science right can help filmmakers tell better stories. Here’s the Science Vs Cinema episode on Dune!
Best Rick and Morty toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. “Rick and Morty” has become an unexpected global phenomenon over the past few years. The Adult Swim animation follows a mad scientist and his grandson as they go on multi-planetary and multi-dimensional adventures. However, the show’s true charm is in its humor, sci-fi concepts and wild animation style, all of which are captured in their unique toy lines.
