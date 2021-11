An extremely rare Apple-1 computer, first made in the 1970s, was recently sold at auction for an astounding $500,000. The Apple-1 purchased at auction for half a million dollars is only one of six made that were constructed with a Koa wood case. In total, only 200 Apple-1s were created; 175 of them went for an eerie price of $666.66, which Apple cofounder Stave Wozniak created in his head to pay homage to his love for repeating numbers. To add to the scarcity, 50 of them were purchased by Paul Terrell, owner of ByteShop, located in Mountain View, California.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO