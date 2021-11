In June of last year, an open-world survival game titled Among Trees landed in Early Access exclusively on the Epic Games Store. Although the game received relatively little attention when it came out, those who have played it generally enjoy it for its striking aesthetic and tranquil gameplay. Many who have not heard of the game before will likely become interested upon seeing gameplay footage, but some may not want to create an Epic Games Store account just to play it. Fortunately, it looks like Among Trees will see a release on Steam come November 10. Those who prefer that platform have a chance to check it out.

