Few shopping events can compete with the magnitude of Black Friday – and now the event is less than two weeks away. It’s the annual bonanza that sees prices slashed across tech, beauty, home appliances, fashion, toys and more. And all our favourite retailers take part – from Boots and Amazon to Very and Currys.The name of the event originated in the US in the Sixties, when shops in Philadelphia discounted products the day after Thanksgiving to mark the start of the Christmas season. But it has since been adopted by many other countries – including the UK.Now, what used...

SHOPPING ・ 32 MINUTES AGO