If it was easy, everyone would be doing it… Some say there isn’t a song that hasn’t already been written, a melody that hasn’t been conceived, a chord progression that hasn’t already been used – just a few changes here and there and it’s now called original. Regardless of whether it’s a major or a minor, there are only 7 notes in any key. The chromatic scale which includes majors, sharps and flats only has 12 notes. And yet, despite all these limitations, there have been millions, perhaps billions of songs written, many just in our lifetimes. And you’re going to hear many of these songs if you go out this week to dance or simply listen to the music. Here’s the live music guide for the week of 11/10 through 11/15…

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO