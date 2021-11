Alan Dye and Stan Ng have been involved in Apple Watch since before the first model launched in 2015. With a bigger display and a brand new design, the pair have now revealed the challenges of designing the latest Apple Watch Series 7.“After seven years, Apple Watch has become something, that keeps you connected to the people and things you care about most and motivates you to be more active and fit and has become this intelligent guardian for your health, all right from your wrist,” Ng, who serves as Apple’s vice president of product marketing, told The Independent.“It empowers...

