CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Oleksandr Usyk 'doesn't care' about who Anthony Joshua names as his new trainer, reveals unified world heavyweight champion's manager ahead of expected spring rematch

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOleksandr Usyk is not the least bit interested in who Anthony Joshua turns to in his search for a new trainer, according to...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Anthony Joshua offered chance to spar with Tyson Fury in ‘dream team’ before Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Anthony Joshua has been offered the chance to train with Tyson Fury in a “dream team” ahead of Joshua’s world championship rematch against Oleksandr Usyk.Usyk dominated Joshua when they met in September to take the Briton’s heavyweight belts, and Joshua immediately enacted a rematch clause in their contract.The duo are expected to meet again next spring, with Joshua seeking a new trainer in the meantime as he aims to avenge the disappointing defeat.The loss meant any hope of Joshua fighting Fury in an all-British super fight is now remote, but Fury’s camp have offered Joshua the chance to come and...
SOCCER
BoxingNews24.com

Oleksandr Usyk looking forward to fighting Tyson Fury after beating Anthony Joshua again

By Scott Gilfoid: Oleksandr Usyk is already looking ahead of his next fight against Anthony Joshua towards the bigger prize against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. IBF/WBA/WBO champion Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) wants to add Fury’s WBC title to his collection of belts to become the undisputed champion, which would be the second division that he’ll have accomplished that fete.
COMBAT SPORTS
Yardbarker

Oleksandr Usyk names the opponent he wants after Anthony Joshua rematch

Oleksandr Usyk has named the fighter he’d like to meet in the ring after Anthony Joshua – and there are no prizes for guessing who he’s chosen. Being the first undisputed cruiserweight champion of the world wasn’t enough for Usyk. The Ukrainian, who has an extensive amateur career behind him, became a two-weight world champion at just 19-0.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Anthony Joshua
The Independent

‘It’s hard to split those guys’: Eddie Hearn gives prediction for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

Eddie Hearn has explained how he thinks a fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk would play out, should the heavyweights engage in a unification bout.Fury retained his WBC title by stopping Deontay Wilder last month to end the pair’s rivalry, just weeks after Usyk outpointed Joshua to win the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO belts.Joshua, who is promoted by Hearn, has triggered a rematch clause to face Usyk again next year, with that contest expected to play out in spring. But if Joshua is to come up short against the undefeated Ukrainian once more, a unification fight between...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Hearn Backs Fury To Beat Usyk - But He's Confident Joshua Will Beat Both

Eddie Hearn, promoter for heavyweight contender Anthony Joshua, believes Tyson Fury would beat Oleksandr Usyk - if the two unbeaten champions ever met in the ring. Back in September, Usyk outboxed Joshua over twelve rounds to capture the IBF, WBA, IBO, WBO heavyweight titles. And the following month, Fury retained...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Eddie Hearn explains why Anthony Joshua needs to ‘change his environment’

Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua needs a “new environment” ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.Joshua fell to defeat at the hands of Usyk in September but the British star triggered the rematch clause in their contract. The pair are expected to fight in the spring and rumours have been swirling about whether Joshua will ditch long-time trainer Rob McCracken.Hearn insists Joshua’s wasn’t looking for a new coach on his recent trip to the US but was instead learning about how they do things in America.He told DAZN: “I believe he needs to change his environment. Everyone keeps saying to...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Ibf#Wba#Wbo#Ukrainian#Ibo
Boxing Scene

Freddie Roach Would Embrace Training Joshua For Usyk Rematch

Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach has expressed interest in training former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua for a potential. Back in September, Joshua lost his IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO titles when he suffered the second defeat of his pro career. The Olympic gold medal winner was outboxed over twelve rounds by Oleksandr Usyk.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Freddie Roach offers to train Anthony Joshua for Oleksandr Usyk rematch: ‘You know where my gym is’

The great boxing coach Freddie Roach has offered to train Anthony Joshua for his upcoming heavyweight world title fight with Oleksandr Usyk.Joshua lost his belts to Usyk when they fought in September, and faces a rematch in the spring to earn back his titles – lose and he faces a long road back to the top.Joshua is currently training in America and on the lookout for a new coach – in addition to his long-time trainer Rob McCracken – who can help him improve on his lacklustre performance the last time they met.Joshua has been seen in the company of...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Anthony Joshua urged to work with legendary trainer Ronnie Shields to revive career

Anthony Joshua has been urged to work with the famous boxing trainer Ronnie Shields to get his career back on track. Joshua is currently in America meeting with various trainers in search of new input into his preparation for his upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in the spring, after losing his heavyweight world titles to Usyk in September in underwhelming fashion.The Briton is keen to keep working with his long-time trainer Rob McCracken but is seeking a fresh voice in his team to help him climb back to the top of the sport and to ultimately take down the...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
worldboxingnews.net

Tyson Fury will do anything to save Anthony Joshua heavyweight fight

Tyson Fury will go to great lengths to save a potential all-British undisputed heavyweight title fight, even by offering his trainer to Anthony Joshua. “The Gypsy King” is so concerned about Joshua losing to Oleksandr Usyk again that the WBC champion wants his coach Sugarhill Steward to train his UK rival.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua’s potential new trainer: “AJ needs to stop listening to the same people… we’ll bring back the killer”

In October after his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua travelled to the USA to speak to a handful of American trainers. Right now, we’re waiting to hear whether he’ll switch up his team and relocate for the Usyk rematch. Joshua spent two days with Ronnie Shields, the celebrated former trainer of Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield and his assistant Dominick Guinn in Texas.
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsonline.net

Eddie Hearn: Anthony Joshua should base his training camp in America

Promoter Eddie Hearn on Anthony Joshua's situation, making Canelo vs Golovkin III next and working with Teofimo Lopez. I was involved in most of the meetings out here [in the USA]. They weren’t interviews, they were just watching, looking around, learning, talking to great minds. I think it was pretty good for him. I think the change of scenery will do him good, to be honest with you. He’s been in Sheffield for [11] years. The problem in there is that he’s god. And when you’re god are you going to be worked like a dog? That’s sometimes what you need. He works unbelievably hard but everyone does look at him and they’re like, ‘You are god.’ You come in here [to an American gym], it’s so different. It’s draining for him in the UK. I think it’d really freshen him up out here and I think this is where he should base camp.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Oleksandr Usyk welcomes Canelo to undisputed club

By Dan Ambrose: Oleksandr Usyk welcomed Canelo Alvarez to the undisputed club last Saturday night following his eleventh round knockout victory over unbeaten Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant to become the first 4-belt champion at super middleweight. The unbeaten Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs), who now holds the IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Usyk's Promoter on Joshua Rematch Location: UK, Ukraine, Middle East

Alexander Krassyuk, promoter for IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, says there are three locations under consideration for the rematch with Anthony Joshua. Back in September, Uysk outboxed Joshua over twelve rounds to capture the unified crown at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Joshua has already exercised his contractual right...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy