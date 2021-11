Recreational and elite athletes consume cannabis for their workouts to reduce the pain of sore muscles and to improve their sleep. This Sunday, Nov. 7, marks the 50th running of the New York City Marathon, the largest in the world. Some 33,000 runners from around the nation and around the globe will step off in waves from various spots around the city at 8:00 am EST. Though the number of participants this year was limited to nearly half due to COVID-19 restrictions, the race is especially meaningful after the 2020 cancellation when New York City was under lockdown and, at one tragic point, there were nearly 800 COVID-related deaths per day.

