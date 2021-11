All listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The first time we spent Christmas at Dollywood was almost three years ago. We’ve always loved the Great Smoky Mountains of east Tennessee, and have spent many late summers and early falls in those mountains. But a Christmastime visit is totally different: Between the potential for snow, the small-town feel of Pigeon Forge, and Dollywood’s multigenerational appeal, it has all the makings of an incredibly special holiday season.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO