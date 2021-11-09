CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunset Hill neighbors speak about other problems amid agent shooting

By Vanessa Perez
 5 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — Neighbors in West Spokane say Friday’s shooting of a federal agent isn’t the first time they’ve been concerned about their safety.

The agent works for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and was shot at the Motel 6 while working an investigation. The two suspects believed responsible are still on the run.

Rachel Jensen has lived in the Sunset Hill neighborhood for three years. She walks her dog daily but says she feels unsafe.

She traces it back to the area of the shooting.

“You never see anything coming from the apartments or anything. Everyone takes care of their property and seems really nice, friendly, all that, but it just seems like there’s a lot of drug use and other shady business coming from there. A lot of abandoned vehicles,” Jensen said.

Jensen said police and firefighters are in the area regularly. She has even had her car broken into multiple times.

“It sucks because then you get stuck paying for it and then we have like, like you complain people’s garages get broken into, and things. We do have security that drives through, but they can only do so much,” she said.

One apartment complex installed a fence just last week in an effort to keep people out.

“I would hope that there would be more cop presence here because it’s not fair to live in this neighborhood, to feel unsafe and worry about our cars being broken into, or something bad happening like that shooting,” Jensen said.

The FBI, ATF and local investigators are investigating Friday’s shooting, though they have not shared any description of the suspects.

The injured agent was released from the hospital over the weekend.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ATF: Federal agent shot in West Spokane out of the hospital; no update on wanted susepcts

PREVIOUS: Spokane Police: The search continues for 2 suspects involved in ATF agent shooting

