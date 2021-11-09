CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 teenage girls arrested following mask dispute on bus at West Towne Mall

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 5 days ago
Courtesy: WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Two teenage girls were arrested Monday afternoon after police said they created a “large disturbance” following a dispute over a bus driver asking them to wear masks.

The incident happened around 12:50 p.m. at West Towne Mall. Police said the 15-year-old and 17-year-old girls threatened the Metro Transit bus driver after he asked them to put on masks.

According to the incident report, the two girls called police from the bus and would not leave until officers arrived. After getting off the bus, the 15-year-old threw a shoe at the bus and kicked one of its windows, shattering it.

20 officers responded to the call, one of whom suffered an injury that required being taken to a hospital. That officer has since been treated and released.

Police said the 15-year-old also tried to flee from officers while being medically cleared at an area hospital before heading to the Juvenile Reception Center. She was arrested for criminal damage to property, resisting arrest and escape.

The 17-year-old was arrested for obstructing officers, resisting an officer causing injury and possession of an electronic weapon. After being medically cleared, she was taken to the Dane County Jail.

