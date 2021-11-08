Ben Simmons meeting with 76ers-recommended mental health specialist

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: After initial reluctance, Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons has met with a team-recommended specialist to discuss mental health concerns. Among other issues, the organization had recently reinstituted fines for Simmons’ failure to agree to those meetings.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#ICYMI The #Sixers’ Ben Simmons meets with team-recommended mental-health specialist inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:04 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Absolutely living for these up-to-the-minute updates about what kind of mental health counseling Ben Simmons is receiving that are being put out by the two camps to make each other look bad – 10:05 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: Too bad we can’t just ignore the whole Ben Simmons/#Sixers saga until it’s resolved: https://t.co/2t9SdliSCr #76ers pic.twitter.com/oJglrvQVmT – 9:45 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

LOCKED ON NBA Insider @adaniels33 with the insight. Hosted by @KainaniStevens

Former NBA Player on Joel Embiid Testing Positive & Philadelphia 76ers Situation with Ben Simmons … youtu.be/zddHx5xdud8 via @YouTube – 9:21 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Ben Simmons meets with 76ers-recommended mental-health specialist nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/08/rep… – 6:46 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Updated #NBA column: The #Sixers vs. Ben Simmons isn’t benefiting either side: https://t.co/2t9SdliSCr pic.twitter.com/sNKPCyMiTb – 6:45 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons changing course and meeting with team-recommended doctor: es.pn/3BXUHXN – 6:33 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

The Celtics are the latest interested suitor to enter the Ben Simmons trade conversation. For Boston, the pathway to landing Simmons is the same as any other team, except the Celtics have Jaylen Brown. More at @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/29502… – 6:27 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Ben Simmons tells 76ers names of his mental-health professionals, doesn’t grant team full access to info nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/08/rep… – 4:46 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: Neither the #Sixers nor Ben Simmons is getting what they’re looking for, which doesn’t help anyone: https://t.co/Ohn6zDssYr #76ers pic.twitter.com/nAyflm55W9 – 3:55 PM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Trading Jaylen Brown in a deal for Ben Simmons would be a bad idea for the Celtics.

That isn’t breaking news, but I wrote about Boston’s reported discussions with Philadelphia and the other possibilities that are in play here:

forbes.com/sites/chrisgre… – 1:24 PM

Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA

NEW @GinoTimePod with @Brian Robb: No, the Celtics are not going to trade Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons. Stop it.

Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…

Spotify: open.spotify.com/episode/6BTbTn… – 12:35 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

My guy @shamscharania reported the Celtics and 76ers have talked Ben Simmons. So @Rich Hoffman and I went back and forth about it.

How would Simmons fit with Celtics? Is Jaylen Brown too high a price to pay?

via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/2942918/2021/1… – 12:09 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Teams discuss deals, often on a surface level, all the time in the NBA. Could the Celtics have checked in on the asking price of Ben Simmons? Sure. Are they trading Jaylen Brown for him. Absolutely not. – 11:50 AM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Per league source: Report of Celtics discussing trade with Philadelphia for Ben Simmons is “untrue.” – 11:47 AM

John Karalis @RedsArmy_John

Ben Simmons is never getting traded if players like Jaylen Brown are the expected return – 11:44 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Celtics interested in Ben Simmons, 76ers want Jaylen Brown nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/08/rep… – 11:33 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Disgruntled Ben Simmons can be on his way to Boston #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 11:33 AM

Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh

Important: Ben Simmons is one of the league’s top guys in 3-point assists every season, but that doesn’t mean he’s “creating” those 3-pointers.

In his absence this season, the Sixers so far have the No. 1 offense in the NBA and the league-leading 3FG%. 3-pointers are way up. – 11:09 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: Getting real about Ben Simmons trade rumors and what Brad Stevens could be up to here masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 11:05 AM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

Not that this needs to be said, but the Celtics are obviously not trading Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons. – 11:01 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Since a bunch are asking: I don’t think trading Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons makes any sense for the Celtics. I think it makes massive amounts of sense for the Sixers.

I’d be surprised if anything happened here. But this league never ceases to surprise me, so who knows? – 10:54 AM

Sopan Deb @SopanDeb

Gee, I wonder who it benefits to leak that the only acceptable price to obtain Ben Simmons is one of the best young guards in the league, which happens to line up with what the Sixers brass has said publicly. – 10:48 AM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Despite a constantly fluctuating rotation due to injuries and COVID protocols — plus lingering Ben Simmons situation and Joel Embiid’s shooting struggles — the Sixers have the NBA’s most efficient offense through 10 games. That will be tested this week:

inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 10:45 AM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

This is why I couldn’t be an NBA GM. The amount of laughter at another team suggesting a Ben Simmons for Jaylen Brown trade would make other GMs think I’m very unprofessional. – 10:28 AM

Chris Grenham @chrisgrenham

Front offices always do their due diligence when it comes to potential trades, so it’s not wildly surprising that Boston has spoken to Philly about Ben Simmons.

That being said, the Sixers asking price is likely too high for Boston. Don’t see the Celtics moving Jaylen Brown. – 10:10 AM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sources: Ben Simmons has provided the 76ers with the names of each of his mental health professionals. The franchise has sought further details but Simmons must consent due to patient confidentiality.

The latest on Simmons and much more in Inside Pass: theathletic.com/2940604/2021/1… – 10:00 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers’ SF Danny Green (left hamstring) is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. #Knicks. Ben Simmons (mentally not ready to play), Tobias Harris (protocol), Isaiah Joe (protocol) & Matisse Thybulle (protocol) remain sidelined. NY has yet to submit its injury report. – 6:14 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski: Simmons is planning to continue meeting with his @NBPA-provided mental health specialist and working out regularly at the team practice facility, sources tell ESPN. Simmons has yet to play for the Sixers this season and there remains no timeline on a possible debut. -via Twitter @wojespn / November 8, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers fined All-Star guard Ben Simmons his $360,000 game salary for missing Thursday night’s victory over the Detroit Pistons and plan to continue fining him until he cooperates with team physicians on his mental health issues and fulfills other basketball-related obligations, sources told ESPN on Friday. -via ESPN / November 5, 2021

The Sixers will again place Simmons’ future salary into an escrow account, sources said. Earlier this season, the Sixers released Simmons’ money from escrow after he had been initially cooperative on a path toward returning to play. -via ESPN / November 5, 2021