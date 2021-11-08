Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid is struggling with COVID-19

Noah Levick: Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid is “not doing great, he’s struggling with it. Similar to Tobias.” Rivers says Sixers having four players in health and safety protocols is “clearly a concern.”

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Niang is 5 of his last 20 from deep, including that airball. Gotta keep firing though, these are good looks. Sixers are really struggling to score without Embiid and Harris, down 10 early to the Knicks. So it goes. – 7:45 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Joel Embiid becomes latest 76ers player to enter NBA COVID-19 protocol newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:08 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Amid his team’s outbreak and evolving vaccination guidelines, Doc Rivers strongly endorses booster shots nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:08 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers story: Doc Rivers on star Joel Embiid being in #NBA health and safety protocols: ‘He’s struggling with it’ https://t.co/PnrGPXczRw pic.twitter.com/YhkXq4XYAM – 6:02 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers gives a health update on Joel Embiid while also discussing the team’s mindset amid the adversity #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/11/08/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 6:00 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Doc Rivers when asked about the NBA’s recommendation that all players who received the J&J COVID-19 vaccination also receive the booster after two months: “I’m pro booster. I was at Marquette. That’s a joke.”

(Doc’s serious answer below) – 5:41 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Doc Rivers is hopeful Danny Green (hamstring) will be able to return tonight after missing the past three games. Sixers are obviously hit hard by COVID protocols and face a back-to-back against the Knicks and Bucks tonight and tomorrow. – 5:30 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Doc Rivers says @Tyrese Maxey – who never takes days off – had a dark day yesterday, but was itching to get back in the gym today:

“Of course he was in there at probably about 7 this morning.”

“Tyrese told Sam (Cassell) he was tired for the first time in his life.” – 5:26 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Doc Rivers says that the #Sixers wouldn’t let Tyrese Maxey in the gym yesterday because he needed to take a break. Mentions that Maxey was in the gym first thing in the morning today making up for lost time. – 5:25 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Doc Rivers says Danny Green (left hamstring tightness) “looked good today. Hopefully he’ll go.” – 5:23 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Doc Rivers says @Georges Niang delivered a message to his teammates this morning, addressing their shorthanded-ness:

“How many guys do we have today to win?” – 5:21 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Knicks won’t have to face Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris out with Covid-19 protocols in Philly. – 5:21 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Also said a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 in addition to the four players. – 5:20 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid is “not doing great, he’s struggling with it. Similar to Tobias.”

Rivers says Sixers having four players in health and safety protocols is “clearly a concern.” – 5:20 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

(And now witht Joel Embiid latest sidelined by COVID.) Heat’s COVID contingencies include coaching staff, as NBA booster rollout begins. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:28 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

On NBA Today: @Ramona Shelburne reports on Joel Embiid testing positive for COVID-19 this morning and what it means for the 76ers moving forward. pic.twitter.com/Av2iaqEamW – 3:23 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Joel Embiid is the latest Sixers player placed in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:15 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

New ESPN story: Joel Embiid tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the fourth Philadelphia 76er to enter the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols in the past week and leaving the East-leading 76ers short handed entering a tough stretch of games. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:58 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA story: Star Joel Embiid entering health and safety protocols will put the #Sixers’ depth to the ultimate test: https://t.co/LpXJDJLbuJ #76ers pic.twitter.com/IBbwHJiFor – 2:31 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: 76ers star Joel Embiid out due to coronavirus protocols nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/08/rep… – 1:32 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

Sixers missing Embiid, Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and maybe Danny Green.

Knicks catching them on a good night. – 1:15 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Nerlens Noel (sore lower back) and Mitchell Robinson (hip flexor) are questionable for tonight’s game at Philadelphia, per the Knicks.

Joel Embiid will rest for the Sixers, per @Shams Charania – 12:35 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Knicks say Nerlens Noel (sore lower back) & Mitchell Robinson (hip flexor) are questionable for tonight’s game at PHI. According to The Athletic, Sixers’ Joel Embiid will not play tonight. – 12:34 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

Jaylen Brown…out Wednesday with a hamstring strain…

Joel Embiid…out Thursday as he has entered health & safety protocols…

Raptors next 2 games vs BOS (Wed) and PHI (Thurs) – 12:27 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Joel Embiid is now the fourth Sixer in the health and safety protocols, source confirms @Shams Charania.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

76ers All-Star Joel Embiid has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Tonight was planned rest for Embiid, but he could miss several games. – 12:13 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

76ers center Joel Embiid will rest tonight vs. Knicks on front end of back-to-back, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:53 AM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Despite a constantly fluctuating rotation due to injuries and COVID protocols — plus lingering Ben Simmons situation and Joel Embiid’s shooting struggles — the Sixers have the NBA’s most efficient offense through 10 games. That will be tested this week:

inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 10:45 AM

Ky Carlin: Doc Rivers says the testing is fine and they went through all the protocols today. They’re concerned with the players who have COVID. He added Isaiah Joe is doing ok, but it’s only the 1st day. #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / November 4, 2021

The streaking 76ers will be without their second-best player for an extended period of time. Tobias Harris tested positive for COVID-19 and could be sidelined at least 10 days, according to sources. The power forward, who is vaccinated, received the positive PCR test result on Tuesday night. A vaccinated player only has to take a test if they are symptomatic or were in close contact with someone who has tested positive. Harris was both. He has been experiencing fatigue and congestion. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / November 3, 2021

Shams Charania: Spurs center Jakob Poeltl has entered health and safety protocols and is expected to miss several games, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Poeltl is averaging 13.9 points and 9.7 rebounds for San Antonio so far this season. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 3, 2021