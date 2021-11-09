CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Zimmer Should Give Up Defensive Play Calling

By K. Joudry
 5 days ago
The season hasn’t gone as planned. Many writers & fans anticipated a bounce back year for our purple friends. After all, Zim is a coach who regularly follows a tough year with a strong year. 2021 was therefore supposed to be a strong year. Unfortunately, that hasn’t happened, so many people...

FanSided

How Aaron Rodgers can help Mike Zimmer keep his job with the Vikings

If Aaron Rodgers departs from the Green Bay Packers next year, it could allow Mike Zimmer to get one last chance with the Minnesota Vikings. During his tenure as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, Mike Zimmer has had deal with the annoying greatness of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But in 2022, this annual battle between Rodgers and Zimmer could come to an end.
NFL
defector.com

This Is The End Of Mike Zimmer

If you’re like me, you love yourself a shit salad of an NFL team. Sure, any NFL team can be good. But good teams are BORING, what with their consistency and excellence and all of that other nonsense. What I require is gross clock mismanagement, nascent locker room infighting, and a head coach who knows that his tenure is about to come to an ignominious end.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Should Start Aiming to Appease Young Star

Through nine weeks of 2021, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson ranks 19th in the NFL for targets per game. Sterling Shepard from the New York Giants is thrown the ball more than Jefferson. While the Vikings are admittedly and unabashedly a run-first offense, the team must start to look...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Still Have Playoffs on the Brain

After watching the Minnesota Vikings clumsily fall to the Dallas Cowboys on Halloween, you might’ve thrown in the towel. But the team did not – not by a longshot. The Cowboys upended the Vikings on Sunday Night Football for the masses to see, playing anemic offensive football while collapsing on defense in the game’s most crucial moments. Indeed, that combination is disappointing, yet it’s nothing new for the 2021 Vikings. The Week 4 contest at home versus the Cleveland Browns was essentially a cookie-cutter experience to the Cowboys gaffe. Minnesota scored on the first drive, convincing a home crowd “things were going to be all right.” Nobody knew those respective first-drive scores would be all she wrote for touchdowns. But they were.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

A Vikings Assistant Coach Knows How to Fix the Team

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is the NFL’s fourth longest-tenured skipper, outlasted only by Bill Belichick, Mike Tomlin, and Pete Carroll. Those men have won Super Bowls, so their leashes never seem to tighten. Such is not the case for Zimmer as his Vikings are 3-4, staring down the barrel of three murderous games — at the Baltimore Ravens, at the Los Angeles Chargers, and back home in three weeks to host the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Fans’ Opinion of Kirk Cousins Is Certifiably Changing

A segment – a large one, in fact – has always believed in the performance legitimacy of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. But folks not quite sold on his resume and abilities typically voice their discontentment the loudest. Mainly, Cousins is chided for a personal win-loss record that habitually hovers...
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Mike Zimmer Has Officially Jumped the Shark

There’s a term in the entertainment industry for when something becomes a comically bad shell of its original self. They call it “Jumping the Shark.” It originates from the later seasons of Happy Days, when the show had run so low on ideas that they had Arthur Fonzarelli, while still wearing a leather jacket, strap on a pair of water skis and literally jump over a shark.
NFL
minnesotasportsfan.com

Mike Zimmer, Vikings Offense Continues to Prove Stefon Diggs Right

“This is a big game for us. It’s Sunday night. The world will be watching, and we want to show the world that the Vikings are not the ones to be counted out.” That is what Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had to say before Sunday Night Football vs the Dallas Cowboys.
NFL
Pioneer Press

Frustrated Mike Zimmer resigned to Vikings’ COVID issues

After losing two starters who tested positive for COVID-19 for Sunday’s overtime loss at Baltimore, the Vikings placed two reserves on the reserve/COVID list Monday: linebacker Ryan Connelly and practice squad tackle Timon Parris. Starting safety Harrison Smith and starting center Garrett Bradbury missed the Vikings’ 34-31 loss to the...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer Confirms Devastating Danielle Hunter Injury News

The Minnesota Vikings’ worst fears about the injury that star pass-rusher Danielle Hunter sustained on Sunday night were confirmed earlier this afternoon. Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer shared the news on Monday that an MRI confirmed Hunter, 27, will miss the rest of the season with a torn pectoral muscle. The two-time Pro Bowler left in the middle of Sunday’s loss after playing just under 40 percent of the defensive snaps.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

What we know about the Dalvin Cook allegations and the Vikings player in ER with COVID-19

The Minnesota Vikings are a mess. Five losses on the final play of the game and Mike Zimmer’s job security are now secondary to two major storylines coming out of Minneapolis Wednesday. Star running back Dalvin Cook has been accused of abuse by a former girlfriend. And one of the four Vikings players on the NFL’s COVID-19 list had to be rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after experiencing severe symptoms. Zimmer, who is in his eighth season with the Vikings, addressed both serious issues during his Wednesday morning news conference.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Mike Zimmer: The Vikings OT Drive on Offense Was “Disappointing”

In his time with the Vikings, Mike Zimmer has always been outspoken about how he feels. It’s a major part of why I’ve always liked him so much. Now, it’s possible that the team will need to move on from him, but there’s little doubt in my mind that he’s actually a really good coach. Sometimes, a team and coach just need to head in opposite directions.
NFL
Daily Norseman

Time to Move On from Mike Zimmer

I’ve not been on-board with the fire Mike Zimmer crowd or the blow it up crowd, but at this point the time is right for big changes in the Vikings coaching staff. The timing of mid-season or end of season isn’t as important as taking the time to evaluate the coaching staff and getting the right replacement on board.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Who Could Replace Mike Zimmer As Head Coach?

Here in Brazil, we have a holiday called Dia dos Finados. It’s a day in which we celebrate the dead, and curiously enough it’s the day I’m writing this article (11/02). Why am I saying this? Well, after the last game, Zimmer’s career in Minnesota is basically dead. And it isn’t because of (another) loss against a backup QB, but all the times the head coach failed to prepare this team, only 2 postseason wins, and an inability to take this team forward. And to me his ultra-conservatism is also a reason. Does it mean that we should burn everything and rebuild? No, the roster is still good and, at least offensively, I like our position coaches. I also like what Ryan Ficken is doing and we can’t afford to lose Andre Patterson. And I wouldn’t dream of firing Rick Spielman (love you, Rick).
NFL
