Mike Zimmer Should Give Up Defensive Play Calling

Here in Brazil, we have a holiday called Dia dos Finados. It’s a day in which we celebrate the dead, and curiously enough it’s the day I’m writing this article (11/02). Why am I saying this? Well, after the last game, Zimmer’s career in Minnesota is basically dead. And it isn’t because of (another) loss against a backup QB, but all the times the head coach failed to prepare this team, only 2 postseason wins, and an inability to take this team forward. And to me his ultra-conservatism is also a reason. Does it mean that we should burn everything and rebuild? No, the roster is still good and, at least offensively, I like our position coaches. I also like what Ryan Ficken is doing and we can’t afford to lose Andre Patterson. And I wouldn’t dream of firing Rick Spielman (love you, Rick).

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO