PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Pearl River Resort is honoring active duty military personnel and veterans with a free lunch on Veterans Day this Thursday. The free lunch will be available at three of the resort’s restaurants: Mama “n” Em and Bistro 24 located at the Golden Moon and Stats located at the Silverstar. To receive your meal, you must show proof of military service at the Pearl River Rewards Club to receive a free meal voucher.

PHILADELPHIA, MS ・ 5 DAYS AGO