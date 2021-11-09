CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

US ex-diplomat defends private mission to troubled Myanmar

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

BANGKOK (AP) — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson acknowledges criticism of his humanitarian visit to Myanmar, but says he feels his trip was constructive.

Richardson, also a former governor of New Mexico, is the highest-profile American to visit the Southeast Asian nation since its military seized power in February from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. He traveled there last week with three colleagues, his office said, to discuss delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, medical supplies and other public health needs.

The U.S. government, along with a number of other Western nations, shuns Myanmar’s military-installed government and urges a return to democracy.

“I’m deeply invested in this country and they invited me,” Richardson said in an online interview Monday from Cape Cod, Massachusetts. “I have a letter from the foreign minister to talk about vaccines … that’s what I was invited to do. And I care about the country and I think I can make a difference. It’s a small difference.”

Richardson has a long history of involvement with Myanmar, starting in 1994 when as a member of Congress he met Suu Kyi at her home in the city of Yangon, where she had been under house arrest since 1989 under a previous military government.

He last visited Myanmar in 2018 to advise on a crisis over the country’s Muslim Rohingya minority. More than 700,000 Rohingya fled to refugee camps in Bangladesh after Myanmar’s military in 2017 launched a brutal counterinsurgency campaign in the western state of Rakhine, where most lived.

Since this year’s military takeover, violence has swept through much of Myanmar. Widespread peaceful demonstrations against army rule were savagely suppressed by security forces, and armed resistance has grown to the point that U.N. experts have warned the country risks sliding into civil war.

The instability has also caused a humanitarian crisis with food supplies badly disrupted and a breakdown of the already feeble public health system in one of Asian’s poorest countries. When a new wave of the coronavirus hit during the summer, crematoriums in Yangon struggled with a backlog of bodies.

Opponents of the military-installed government who are conducting a militant civil disobedience campaign inside the country want the outside world to treat the generals as pariahs. Richardson, as a prominent U.S. political figure well known in Myanmar, ran into a storm of online criticism for engaging with the government.

“Well, I knew that the trip would face some criticism,” Richardson said. But he disputed the idea that he could confer any kind of legitimacy on Myanmar’s government.

Legitimacy, he said, “is conferred by the people and by governments. I’m neither. I’m one person, a citizen who cares deeply about Myanmar, who was invited to come in a situation where there’s horrendous violence, human hurting, humanitarian needs, vaccine needs. And I felt I could make a difference and I believe I have.”

He is realistic enough to realize that some might try to exploit his presence. But he is satisfied with what he says he has accomplished so far: the release from prison of a young woman who had worked for his Richardson Center for Global Engagement; increased access to humanitarian aid and vaccines for the people of Myanmar; and a resumption of Red Cross visits to the country’s prisons, which the government had banned because of the coronavirus.

Richardson said he avoided politics in his discussions, as he did in the interview.

“I didn’t want to get into politics. I think humanitarian assistance should precede any kind of movement that would just divide the people even more. This is a country in great need, a country I’ve been to many times. I’ve invested a lot of myself in this country, and 55 million people should not have to pay with bad vaccine distribution, humanitarian problems, for the political divisions.”

Richardson said he met for about 90 minutes with Myanmar’s leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.

“We only talked about humanitarian access. We only talked about vaccines. He listened, he responded. It seemed like he liked my ideas,” Richardson said.

These ideas, he said, included the revival of the Red Cross prison visits and shortening the amount of time needed for travel permissions from the government for U.N. agencies and NGOs to carry out humanitarian missions, as well as finding ways to distribute vaccines more quickly and equitably.

“So it was a constructive discussion,“ he said.

Richardson also met with other top government officials, foreign diplomats, including the U.S. ambassador, and representatives of U.N. agencies and other international organizations.

“I think there’s been a logjam on activity and progress on the humanitarian front, the access to vaccines, … the humanitarian efforts,” he said. “So I think my visit may be a catalyst.”

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Myanmar political standoff leaves economy in tatters

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The military takeover in Myanmar has set its economy back years, if not decades, as political unrest and violence disrupt banking, trade and livelihoods and millions slide deeper into poverty. The Southeast Asian country was already in recession when the pandemic...
BUSINESS
hawaiitelegraph.com

Japan accepts five Myanmar diplomats appointed by Junta-controlled govt

Tokyo [Japan], November 13 (ANI): The Japanese government on Friday accepted the five diplomats appointed by Myanmar's military-controlled government, local media reported citing Japanese government sources. The acceptance of five diplomats appointed by Junta-ruled Myanmar by Japan could be perceived as backing Junta rule, the Kyodo News report said. "The...
POLITICS
BBC

Myanmar charges US journalist with terrorism

Military-ruled Myanmar has charged an American journalist with sedition and terrorism, which carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, his lawyer says. Danny Fenster, 37, who was managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, was detained at Yangon international airport in May. Dozens of local journalists have been detained since a coup...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IBTimes

US Ex-diplomat Says Myanmar Junta 'Open' For Progress

Bill Richardson, the former US diplomat turned global troubleshooter, said Monday that he believed Myanmar's junta was open to working with the world on humanitarian relief and possibly more after a rare visit that drew scrutiny. Richardson, a former US ambassador to the United Nations and governor of New Mexico,...
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Ex-US Ambassador to UN Bill Richardson Ends Myanmar Visit

BANGKOK (AP) — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson left Myanmar on Thursday after finishing a private humanitarian mission in which he sought to boost the Southeast Asian country’s efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic and facilitate the delivery of aid. “The main focus of my discussions was...
HEALTH
krwg.org

Former NM governor and US diplomat Bill Richardson meets Myanmar leader

BANGKOK (AP) — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson, on a humanitarian mission to strife-torn Myanmar, has met with the head of the Southeast Asian nation’s military-installed government. Myanmar’s Information Ministry says Richardson held discussions about prevention and control of COVID-19. His mission was announced Sunday by his...
POLITICS
crossroadstoday.com

US hopes Richardson’s Myanmar mission can produce results

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Monday it welcomes a private mission to Myanmar by former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson as a possible way to help speed humanitarian access to the country. The State Department said Richardson was making the trip on his own but...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Person
Bill Richardson
The Associated Press

Honduran president arrives in Taiwan in surprise state visit

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Outgoing Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández started a three-day surprise visit to Taiwan on Friday as the self-ruled island, which is also claimed by China, worries that the next president of the Central American nation may break off relations and switch to diplomatic ties with Beijing.
WORLD
International Business Times

US Slaps Sanctions On Eritrea Military, Ruling Party For Interference In Ethiopia

The United States slapped sanctions on Eritrea's military and ruling party Friday, accusing them of contributing to the war in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region. The sanctions targeted the Eritrean Defense Force and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki's political party, the People's Front for Democracy and Justice. Also blacklisted were the head...
MILITARY
Times Leader

Pacific leaders agree on vaccines but not on US hosting APEC

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Pacific Rim leaders agreed to do all they can to improve access to coronavirus vaccines and reduce carbon emissions, but failed to reach agreement on whether the U.S. should host talks in two years’ time. U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping were...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanitarian Aid#Myanmar#Military Government#Ap#U N#American#Southeast Asian#Western#Muslim
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
Washington Post

Biden administration reverses Trump-era rule that expanded religious exemptions for massive federal contracting force

The Biden administration is rescinding a Trump-era rule that broadened religious exemptions for the massive workforce of federal contractors, an effort to bring anti-discrimination protections more in line with previous decades. While there’s no record any contractor has tried to use the exemption, advocates on both sides say the push-pull...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy