5126 Hermosa Avenue

Picture perfect in every way! When you arrive at this home, you feel like you're visiting a model home. There are almost too many upgrades in this home to list! Starting at the curb, you have a lush green lawn, a new diamond stamped concrete driveway, newer dual pane vinyl windows and a newer concrete tile roof. Entering from the covered porch, you note that lovely and easy care simulated wood vinyl plank flooring runs throughout the entire home. A spacious living room is to the left of the entry with a cozy fireplace. Beyond the living room is a large room, also with a fireplace, that can be a dining room or combination dining room/family room or whatever best suits your needs. The gorgeous, completely remodeled kitchen is adjacent to this large room and features pristine white shaker style cabinetry topped with beautiful quartz counter tops which are accented with a subway tile backsplash, a tray ceiling with recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances which include a double oven, gas cook top with a designer range hood and dishwasher. There's a stainless steel farm style sink under the kitchen window and a peninsula with bar seating is also the location of the gas cooktop and range hood. A hidden bonus behind a pocket door accented with frosted glass is the inside laundry room that doubles as a butler's pantry. It's just wonderful! To the right of the entry is the bedroom wing with 4 large bedrooms. There's abundant linen storage in the hallway that has plenty of room for supplies, games and other things that need to be stowed. All 4 bedrooms have ceiling fans and ample closet space. The secondary bedrooms are serviced by a beautifully remodeled bath off the hallway with a double vanity and a tub/shower combo with a rimless glass surround and door. The spacious owner's suite has a remodeled private bath with a double vanity and a stunning walk-in shower with a bench, multiple shower heads and a rimless glass panel and door. From the owner's suite (and dining room), you may access the big backyard through sliding glass doors. There's a sparkling pool and a big covered patio for outdoor living. Not only do you get all this, but a terrific and super convenient location too! There's a huge variety of shopping and dining venues, as well as services of all kinds. Easy access freeways will take you anywhere you want to go! This home is also within the boundaries of award winning and highly rated Foothill High School. Come fall in love and make it yours!

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO