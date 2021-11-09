5126 Hermosa Avenue

Gorgeously remodeled throughout, this exquisite property exudes elegance. With a flowing open floor plan spanning approximately 3636 sq ft, the home presents a chic yet comfortable esthetic, contemporary design & details, and loads of natural light and storage space. A large enclosed front yard at the entry frames the perfect space for social gatherings and relaxation. With a layout designed for indoor-outdoor living, the home’s interior is anchored around a private courtyard with a spa-like pool, while boasting high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, and expansive living spaces. The lower level showcases multiple living rooms, a large fireplace, built-ins, wainscoting, laundry room, television/playroom/ office, and a gourmet chef’s kitchen complete with a farmhouse sink, oversized center island, breakfast bar and high-end stainless steel appliances by Wolf and Sub Zero. Upstairs, the home’s master is truly its own retreat, yielding another fireplace and a jaw-dropping massive bathroom with a freestanding tub, large walk-in shower with iron doors, tons of closet space, and elegant tiling. Three other bedrooms provide additional space for guests. The home also offers a new HEPA and UV filtration system, carbon and water softening filters for the entire house, and an oversized three-car garage with epoxy flooring. Located in the coveted community of Newport Heights, you’ll enjoy access to all the luxuries that make the local lifestyle one of the most desirable in the world.
Picture perfect in every way! When you arrive at this home, you feel like you're visiting a model home. There are almost too many upgrades in this home to list! Starting at the curb, you have a lush green lawn, a new diamond stamped concrete driveway, newer dual pane vinyl windows and a newer concrete tile roof. Entering from the covered porch, you note that lovely and easy care simulated wood vinyl plank flooring runs throughout the entire home. A spacious living room is to the left of the entry with a cozy fireplace. Beyond the living room is a large room, also with a fireplace, that can be a dining room or combination dining room/family room or whatever best suits your needs. The gorgeous, completely remodeled kitchen is adjacent to this large room and features pristine white shaker style cabinetry topped with beautiful quartz counter tops which are accented with a subway tile backsplash, a tray ceiling with recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances which include a double oven, gas cook top with a designer range hood and dishwasher. There's a stainless steel farm style sink under the kitchen window and a peninsula with bar seating is also the location of the gas cooktop and range hood. A hidden bonus behind a pocket door accented with frosted glass is the inside laundry room that doubles as a butler's pantry. It's just wonderful! To the right of the entry is the bedroom wing with 4 large bedrooms. There's abundant linen storage in the hallway that has plenty of room for supplies, games and other things that need to be stowed. All 4 bedrooms have ceiling fans and ample closet space. The secondary bedrooms are serviced by a beautifully remodeled bath off the hallway with a double vanity and a tub/shower combo with a rimless glass surround and door. The spacious owner's suite has a remodeled private bath with a double vanity and a stunning walk-in shower with a bench, multiple shower heads and a rimless glass panel and door. From the owner's suite (and dining room), you may access the big backyard through sliding glass doors. There's a sparkling pool and a big covered patio for outdoor living. Not only do you get all this, but a terrific and super convenient location too! There's a huge variety of shopping and dining venues, as well as services of all kinds. Easy access freeways will take you anywhere you want to go! This home is also within the boundaries of award winning and highly rated Foothill High School. Come fall in love and make it yours!
Looking for a completely upgraded turnkey single story home with loads of privacy – you just found it! Recent transformation includes all new flooring, new landscape, a completely renovated kitchen, new bedrooms, interior laundry room, new light fixtures and recently painted interior and exterior. Gorgeous completely remodeled kitchen with marble backsplash, quartz countertops, new cabinetry and brand new stainless steel appliances also includes a gas range cooktop, has an open feeling and is light and bright. Incredible Indoor / outdoor great room completely opens to the exterior deck & yard extending your entertaining and enjoyment space. Primary Suite with brand new bathroom that is drop dead gorgeous with a double vanity and marble countertop. Primary bathroom also features a huge walk-in shower, a soaking tub and updated plumbing and light fixtures. Other features include brand new flooring throughout, an interior laundry room, dual panes windows and a secondary bedroom with ensuite remodeled bathroom. This home is also plumbed for a water softener and reverse osmosis system and comes with “smart” systems such as a Nest Thermostat, Samsung SmartThings range, as well as a Rachio sprinkler system. Dual pane windows and a new Carrier A/C all add to the energy efficiency of this home. In addition, there is an owned (already purchased -not leased) 6kw solar system which substantially reduces your power bills. Spectacular location near schools, parks, library, restaurants and shopping but with such a serene and private feel. Owners have thought of every little detail to make this home enjoyable to live in, energy efficient and gorgeous! Come see it today!
Experience the 𝗝𝗢𝗬 of Home ECHOnomics... This spectacular furnished penthouse has gorgeous views, is located in a wonderful community, and is move-in ready!. Lakeshore Club is a beautifully maintained building with lush tropical landscaping with a pool, sauna, fitness area, summer kitchen, and a clubhouse with extraordinary lake views. Take...
PRINCEVILLE, HI - Corcoran Pacific Properties is pleased to announce the sale of 4100 Queen Emma Dr #17 by Donna Rice for $2.025 million. Ka'iulani of Princeville is a low-density luxury residential community consisting of 77 attached homes located on a peninsular bluff with beautiful mountain, ocean and golf course views. The upscale design, finishes, and amenities respond to an overwhelming demand for a single-family home lifestyle in a condominium setting. Ka'iulani #17 is positioned for privacy and demands captivating ocean to mountain views through its floor-to-ceiling wall of windows, taking in the magnificent morning sunrises and illuminating moon-lit skies at night. Sitting on the valley edge, one's eye takes in the lush tropical valley spanning across to the Prince Golf Course while being serenaded with tropical bird songs.
Welcoming front porch takes you into an updated home with creative floor plan. This home can house a larger family. Four to five bedrooms w/ 3 full baths await your visit. Main level is all open w/wood floors, beautiful kitchen w/8 foot long island, 5 burner gas stove, refrigerator w/freezer on bottom, white cabinets & dishwasher in island. Wood burning fireplace in living room, wine bar close by! Don't miss the pantry/spice closet at top of stairs by kitchen. Two bedrooms on main level with full bath featuring pocket door, linen closet and jacuzzi tub. Upstairs offers another bedroom with potential for office/nursery and full bath between the two rooms. Don't miss all the storage areas upstairs. Unique set up in lower level w/ glass block windows has the very large Master Bedroom w/ built in shelves, desk, etc. Walk-in closet w/ barn sliding doors. Make sure you open all doors in this area because workshop is behind one of those doors. Full bath with potential for another bedroom downstairs, if needed. Outside exit from basement leads to back yard. Fenced rear yard features deck off kitchen w/patio below and a 15' round pool which is 4 1/2 ft deep. All pool equipment and deck/stairs convey. Approximate ages of "things" - gas furnace, CAC & water heater (3 yrs), roof w/architectural shingles (4 yrs.), W/D & laundry sink (less than 1 yr), windows (2010). Make an appointment to see this home and make it yours!!! Although owners have maintained this home, they welcome buyers to have a home inspection for their information. However, home is being sold "as is".
PRIME LOCATION : AN END SEMI DETACHED HOUSE WITH A POTENTIAL OF ADDITIONS IN THE GREAT PETWORTH NEIGHBORHOOD.. A Vintage 3BR/2BA end-unit row home with hardwood floors and old Victorian charm. THE MAIN LEVEL WITH A living room, separate dining room, galley kitchen featuring lots of cabinet and counter space, gas cooking, dishwasher, and disposal. Adjoining family room off the kitchen and dining room with rear exit. The top floor has two spacious bedrooms and full bathroom with tub shower. A fully-finished lower level with galley kitchen, bedroom and full bath. Rear detached garage and plenty of on-street parking in a quiet neighborhood. Lorenzo Larry Allen Memorial Park is nearby for dog walking and relaxing. Minutes away from commuter Route 29 and New Hampshire Avenue. Convenient for shopping and errands at Safeway, Organic Market, CVS, Bank of America or grab a snack or meal at Popeye+GGs, Sunrise Caribbean, or Pan Lourdes Bakery. Other entertainment opportunities at the nearby William R. Morris jr Memorial Stadium and William H.G. Fitzgerald Tennis Center. This property offers the distinctive charm of the DC row house, rent-ready units, great neighborhood, and lots of shopping, dining, and commuter choices. DON'T WAIT! Schedule your viewing appointment TODAY!THE PLACE IS VACANT AND PICTURES WILL BE AVAILABLE SOON.
***Own For Less Than Rent*** Or Have a Solid Rental***2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Located in the East End of Hagerstown. Main Level Offers Living, Dining, Kitchen, Full Bath and Laundry/Mudroom that Leads to a Deck and a Fenced Side Yard. Upstairs Has Loft/Pass Through Bedroom and a 2nd Bedroom.
Welcome Home to the New and Improved Midway Apartment Homes!! - Welcome home to your new spacious and tastefully renovated apartment home at The Midway Apartment Homes. The Midway Apartments offer a newly renovated, private community at a great location at the doorstep to Western Hills. The property grants easy access to I-74, Harrison Avenue, and Glenway Avenue which is home to great Shopping (Target), Retail(Starbucks), Gyms(Planet Fitness), and Grocery Outlets(Kroger). All of these locations will be at your doorstep when you call this community home!
Charming One Bedroom in Del Ray - Walk to Braddock Rd. Metro and Shops - One bedroom garden apartment two blocks to Braddock Road Metro in Del Ray. All utilities included. Hardwood floors, air conditioning, off-street parking, replacement windows. Cats are OK, sorry no dogs. Laundry on site. Charming garden...
Beautiful 1 bedroom in great location in Menomonee Falls! - Beautiful, large upper 1 bedroom in a great location near Appleton Ave. and Pilgrim Rd. in Menomonee Falls. The spacious unit offers an open concept layout with great vaulted ceilings and a private walk-out deck. Heat and newer appliances are also included. Coin operated laundry facility and storage lockers are available in the basement. Cats accepted with additional pet deposit and monthly fee.
Delightful cottage nestled in the heart of Towson! This home offers two first floor bedrooms, remodeled kitchen and baths and hardwood floors throughout. The finished lower level features a professionally leveled pool table, cues, racks and balls, mini fridge (2018) and new carpet with waterproof underlayer (2019). The second floor features an airy bedroom or playroom. Enjoy a spacious corner lot with a great yard for entertaining and detached garage with all new LED lighting. All within walking distance to the best of Towson- Farmers Market, Feet on the Street, movies, restaurants, new Whole Foods to come, and more! New architectural shingle roof ( house and garage) January 2020You're going to love it!
Well cared for brick rancher located in the North End! Featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Hardwood floors just refinished by Hagerstown Floors! Central AC unit and furnace have been replaced. Spacious living room with fireplace and large picture window. Kitchen includes, double sink, refrigerator, microwave and electric stove, walks out to enclosed side porch. Dining room. Full basement ready to be finished to your liking, level walkout to side yard / alley. Washer and dryer stay! Upgraded electrical panel with plenty of room for expansion. Oversized detached 1 car garage. Walk to Gordon Grocery, a neighborhood favorite! Convenient to I-70, I-81, schools, shopping and restaurants.
Improved price!!! Completely renovated and move-in ready charming home in the Cedmont neighborhood. This property is ready for you! The neutral paint and tasteful, high-end finishes make the perfect backdrop for your furnishings. The main level features an open floor plan with a separate dining area, gourmet kitchen with new granite counters and new white cabinets, gleaming hardwood flooring, recessed lighting and a full bath. 3 generous bedrooms upstairs and an updated bath. Finished lower level with with recessed lighting is perfect for a family rec room, overnight guests, a separate office, or to get that workout in from home! Enjoy the back deck with a fully fenced and flat backyard, or drink your coffee on the charming front porch! Convenient location close to shopping, dining, and major commuter routes.
Welden Village-New Construction- 3 bedroom, 2.5 two story townhome - This new construction 3 bedroom town home has an open floor plan with beautiful laminate floors in Living room and kitchen, beautiful white cabinets with a granite island in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. One car attached garage on back side of unit with large driveway. Second floor has a large loft that could be a den, exercise room, or study. Bedrooms are spacious. Master bedroom is large with a beautiful master bathroom with large tile shower.Please call today to schedule a viewing. The community has large clubhouse with pool. Playground, walking trails, hammock park etc,.
Great Buy on This Beautiful Rambler on Almost 1/3 Acre Lot with Double Carport. Freshly Painted, New Carpet and Flooring Installed, This Well Maintained Homes Recent Has Upgrades Including Roof, Furnace, A/C Unit, Washer and Dryer, and Water Heater. Kitchen has Room For a Good Size Table. Dining and Living Room Have Loads of Light and are a Great Space for Entertaining. Lower Level Finished Family Room has a Wood Burning Fireplace. There is an Additional Room on the Lower Level for use as a Den or 4th Bedroom. Lower level also Includes Loads of Storage Space or for Additional Rooms. Walkout Stairs to Side Yard. A Third Bathroom in Basement would Also Be Possible. This Home is Easily Accessible to 95, 495, 295, and the ICC. Also This Home is Very Close to Shopping. HURRY THIS WILL NOT LAST.
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home that sits privately off the main road on 2.55 acres ! Cape Cod with first floor master this one is very nice with fantastic views. The outside area with decks make this place perfect for cookouts with family and friends. Public water and sewer and single car garage, call for a showing today.Showing only after 3pm.
