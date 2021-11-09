CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Embiid out against Knicks due to health and safety protocols

By AP Wire
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers missed Monday night’s game against the New York Knicks due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Embiid is the fourth member of the 76ers sidelined for health and safety protocols, joining Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe.

Embiid missed his second game this season. The four-time All-Star is averaging 21.4 points and 9.4 rebounds. Embiid also sat on Nov. 1 against Portland due to rest.

Harris sat for the fifth straight game, Thybulle for the second in a row ,and Joe missed his third consecutive contest.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Joe
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Matisse Thybulle
libertyballers.com

Podcast: Sixers come up short against Knicks, Joel Embiid OUT, plus the Ben Simmons/Jaylen Brown report

To say Monday was an eventful day for the Philadelphia 76ers would be an understatement. First, The Athletic’s Shams Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Ben Simmons has agreed to meet with the Sixers’ medical team and share more information regarding his mental health. Simmons’ camp opened up the dialogue after the team elected to reinstate the $360,000 fines whenever the former No. 1 overall pick misses a game.
NBA
Birmingham Star

With Joel Embiid out, Knicks end Sixers' win streak

Julius Randle scored 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lift the visiting New York Knicks past the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers 103-96 on Monday. RJ Barrett added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Evan Fournier had 11 points and Immanuel Quickley contributed 10 for the Knicks, who rebounded after a 17-point loss Sunday on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Ap#The New York Knicks
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Call Out Kendrick Perkins After He Selected 5 Toughest Players In The NBA: "Jokic Literally Grew Up In A War Zone And Survived Multiple NATO Bombings But He’s Not Tough?"

The recent altercations in the NBA have given room for pundits to give their two cents on who the tough players are in the league, and Kendrick Perkins took the opportunity to say his piece. What birthed this conversation was the squabble between reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
thespun.com

LeBron James Lookalike Has NBA Fans Losing Their Minds

Sunday night, a photo of a LeBron James lookalike went viral on social media, during the Lakers’ win over the Rockets at Staples Center. While LeBron was on the floor, with the Lakers up on the Rockets, 40-24, a man who looks stunningly similar to LeBron appeared in the background.
NBA
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy