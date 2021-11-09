How flawed was San Jose State’s first investigation into athletic trainer sex abuse scandal? Decade later, school releases document that shows
For more than a decade, San Jose State University officials allowed now-disgraced head athletic trainer Scott Shaw to continue treating female athletes because, they said, he was cleared of sexual harassment allegations by a 2010 in-house investigation. But a two-page summary of that investigation, released for the first time...www.eastbaytimes.com
Comments / 0