Ingo Rademacher’s latest run as General Hospital‘s Jasper “Jax” Jacks has come to an end, sources tell TVLine. His final episode is scheduled to air on Monday, Nov. 22. Insiders tell TVLine the move stems from, at the very least, the actor’s preference not to comply with an on-set COVID vaccine mandate that went into effect at the ABC sudser on Nov. 1. Rademacher throughout much of the pandemic has drawn fire for authoring or sharing social media posts that questioned COVID vaccine efficacy, mandates and passports. In August, in fact, his pattern of social media messaging sparked the launch of a...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO