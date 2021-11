While it wasn’t always the prettiest and nobody in their right mind would’ve expected Arizona to put up the fight that they did, Utah still took care of business and got the W in Tucson. As was discussed in postgame press conference, November is championship season, and even the teams at the bottom of conference are looking for wins regardless of a zero percent chance to compete for a championship. So for the Utes to roll into Arizona with multiple notable injuries, rely on a good amount of underclassmen and respond when faced with adversity was more than impressive.

UTAH STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO