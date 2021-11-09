CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

See Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer & Gillian Anderson Transform Into Iconic First Ladies

imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHail to the new chief in town. On Monday, Nov. 8, Entertainment Weekly revealed a first look at Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

See Viola Davis Put Her Whole Face Into Her Role As Michelle Obama

Now that’s what we call looking the part. EW has released first look photos of Viola Davis playing Michelle Obama in Showtime’s The First Lady, the White House drama about three former First Ladies that is set to air on Showtime in the spring of 2022. Davis reportedly watched the Netflix documentary Becoming to study the former First Lady’s gestures, which explains the uncanny resemblance, down to the way that Obama holds her mouth when smiles. The First Lady will explore Michelle Obama’s eight years at the White House, so naturally, the new photos also offer a glimpse at some of her family members. In one still, Michelle stands with President Barack Obama, played by O-T Fagbenle. In the other, she poses with her mother, Marian Robinson (Regina Taylor); and her daughters Sasha and Malia (Saniyya Sidney and Lexi Underwood). The limited series, from showrunner Cathy Schulman (Crash) and director Susanne Bier (The Undoing), also stars (Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt. Davis, who spoke with Obama and read her memoir before agreeing to join the project, is serving as an executive producer for The First Lady. The actress shared the first-look images on her Instagram, writing, “It was terrifying but an incredible honor to portray this extraordinary woman.” Gaze upon her portrayal of said extraordinary woman (and her extraordinary eyebrows) below.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Viola Davis’ Warrior Epic ‘The Woman King’ Set for 2022; George Foreman Biopic Moves to 2023

Viola Davis’ warrior epic “The Woman King” will hit theaters in September 2022. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, Davis stars in the historical movie as Nanisca, general of the all-female military unit in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. Inspired by true events, the story follows Nanisca and Nawi (Thuso Mbedu), an ambitious recruit, who together fight enemies who violated their honor, enslaved their people and threatened to destroy everything they’ve lived for. Lashana Lynch and John Boyega also star opposite Davis and Mbedu in the film. Davis is producing the...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Michelle Pfeiffer debuts exciting new look and she is unrecognizable

Michelle Pfeiffer sparked a major fan and celebrity reaction this week as she showed off a new look, which left her unrecognizable and quite regal. The actress shared pictures from an Entertainment Weekly story that debuted her appearance for the Showtime series The First Lady. The pictures showed off how...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
The Independent

First-look image shows Viola Davis as Michelle Obama in new TV show ‘First Lady’

The first look images of Viola Davis as Michelle Obama in upcoming television series The First Lady have been shared.The limited series, which arrives in 2022, stars Davis alongside Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson as first ladies Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt respectively.From showrunner Cathy Schulman (Crash) and director Susanne Bier (The Undoing), the show’s first season will focus on both the personal and political lives of the three women, tracing “their journeys to Washington through an enlightening intimacy”, according to programme hosts Showtime.Now, Entertainment Weekly has shared the first look images of all three actors –...
CELEBRITIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Drew Barrymore and Michelle Pfeiffer Reveal Full Circle Connection Between ‘Scarface’, ‘Scream’ and ‘What Lies Beneath’

One of the most memorable movie openings of all time, Drew Barrymore‘s Casey Becker was killed off in the opening sequence of Wes Craven’s Scream, but did you know that Barrymore based her brief appearance in the film on 1983’s Scarface? Barrymore’s Casey Becker was modeled after Michelle Pfeiffer in the classic movie, particularly her character’s hairstyle.
MOVIES
weisradio.com

Janet Mock to direct ‘The International Sweethearts of Rhythm’; Viola Davis’ ‘The Woman King’ gets 2022 release date

Pose director and screenwriter Janet Mock has found her next major project. Deadline has learned that Mock will direct and rewrite The International Sweethearts of Rhythm for Sony Pictures. Amy Pascal, Susan Tarr, Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman are all on board to produce the project. Plot details on The International Sweethearts of Rhythm have yet to be revealed.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gillian Anderson
Person
Susanne Bier
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Eleanor Roosevelt
Person
Betty Ford
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
Collider

'The Woman King' Starring Viola Davis Sets 2022 Release Date

Sony has announced the release date for director Gina Prince-Bythewood's upcoming The Woman King for TriStar Pictures. According to Deadline, the historical epic will be released on September 16, 2022. The film is inspired by the events of The Kingdom of Dahomey, a powerful state in Africa, during the 18th...
MOVIES
Deadline

TriStar’s ‘Woman King’ Starring Viola Davis Adds Four Including Angelique Kidjo

EXCLUSIVE: Four-time Grammy Award winner Angelique Kidjo, Jimmy Odukoya, Thando Dlomo and Jordan Bolger have rounded out the ensemble of TriStar Pictures’ The Woman King, starring Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis and Thuso Mbedu. Lashana Lynch, Adrienne Warren and John Boyega are also on board with Gina Prince-Bythewood directing. eOne is on board to co-finance the pic. Based on an original screenplay by Dana Stevens and current draft by Stevens and Prince-Bythewood, the film is being produced by Cathy Schulman though her Welle Entertainment. Davis and Julius Tennon of JuVee Productions and Maria Bello of Jack Blue Productions are also producing. The film bows on Sept. 16, 2022. It is one of four upcoming films from Sony Pictures by African American filmmakers, including A Journal For Jordan, the George Foreman biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody and The Woman King, with the latter two directed by women. Kidjo is repped by Margrit Polak Management. Bolger is repped by Circle of Confusion and Insight Management and Production. Dlomo is represented by manager, Kanica Suy of Cultivate Entertainment, and attorney, Bill Skrzyniarz.
MOVIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock Is Unrecognizable in First Look Trailer for 'The Unforgivable'

Sandra Bullock is making a comeback. It's been three years since the Oscar-winner's last film -- 2018's Bird Box -- but the first trailer has dropped for her next collaboration with Netflix, The Unforgivable, and it's safe to say that America's Sweetheart is playing against type. Bullock stars as Grace, an ex-con who is released after a lengthy prison stay for a violent crime. As she struggles to reacclimate to society, she searches for the little sister that she was protecting the night she was arrested.
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Ladies#Entertainment Weekly#Showtime#Crash
kiss951.com

Kelly Clarkson Causes A Stir In Black Zipper Dress

Kelly Clarkson caused a stir when she posted a picture of herself via Instagram on the set of The Voice in a short black dress with a big silver zipper. Fans immediately started to comment on her look. Most fans said she looked “beautiful” and called her “gorgeous,” but one...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in Mom Angelina Jolie’s Recycled Dior Dress at London ‘Eternals’ Premiere

The best thing about Angelina Jolie‘s promotional duties for her new film, Eternals, is that she’s made it a family affair. As a result, fans have got to see her stunning children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt at three separate premieres. Angie and her brood hit the red carpet in London on October 27, and her kids all showed their individual styles, including daughter Shiloh with a rewear of one of Angie’s old Dior dresses.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Revelation: Jennifer Aniston 'Saved' Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Daughter? Teen Actress Shows Off Stunning Style Evolution

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, reportedly, sees Jennifer Aniston as a "stepmom" of sorts. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has recently made headlines after she sported a new look during two special premiere events of Angelina Jolie’s new film called Eternals. Many were shocked to see Brad Pitt’s daughter donning a dress as she graced the red carpet, which is very different from the boyish Shiloh the public knew years ago.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Halle Berry on Finding True Love With Van Hunt: 'The Right One Finally Showed Up' (Exclusive)

It was Halle Berry's time to find true love. The actress and boyfriend Van Hunt had a color-coordinated date night at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Tuesday. While chatting with ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet, Berry fawned over her beau, sharing what it is that she loves about the musician.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy