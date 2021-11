One person was killed and four others were injured in a three-car crash Saturday morning on Lake Shore Drive near Streeterville on the Near North Side. About 3:30 a.m., a man driving a Volkswagen Jetta was going south in the north lanes near the 500 block of North Lake Shore Drive when he struck a Mazda 3 going north, Chicago police said. After being struck, the Mazda 3 struck a Kia Optima that was traveling north on Lake Shore Drive, police said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO