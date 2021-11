RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam will lead an international trade and marketing mission to Europe from November 7–12, 2021. The Governor and the delegation will visit Belgium, Spain, and Germany, and participate in 20 meetings over the course of the mission. The Governor will be accompanied by Chief of Staff Clark Mercer, Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball, Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring, and representatives from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO