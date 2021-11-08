Frost, Alberts statements

LINCOLN — During Nebraska football’s manic Monday, head coach Scott Frost kept his job, agreed to a pay cut and fired all but one of the offensive assistants on his staff. NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts, over an hourlong interview in his office, then unpacked his decision to retain a coach who is 15-27 overall and 3-7 this season. Alberts liked the plan Frost presented Sunday afternoon in their weekly meeting after a 26-17 loss to Ohio State. Alberts saw growth this year in Frost’s willingness to be a CEO-style coach and liked that Frost took on “risk” by changing the terms of his contract in NU’s favor.
Comments / 0