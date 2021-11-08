Frost, Alberts statements

They both had highly successful playing careers at Nebraska, and their names would come up in connection to Husker football even when they weren't here in power positions. But Trev Alberts will also say he really didn't know Scott Frost. Not really at all until Alberts was hired as the Husker athletics director in July. Their Husker experiences had not overlapped. Alberts was a senior on the 1993 team. Frost came back to Lincoln as a transfer during the 1995 season. Their pursuits from there would always take them to spots where they were never personally connected.

