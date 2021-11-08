CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frost, Alberts statements

Kentucky New Era
 6 days ago

Loyalty, 'but not blind loyalty': Frost retained for 2022, but has reduced salary,...

Scarlet Nation

Alberts explains decision to stick with Frost for a fifth season

At the end of a significant Monday regarding the immediate future of the Nebraska football program, Trev Alberts took to the radio airwaves to try and recap the most prominent decision he’d made yet as NU’s new athletic director. Appearing on the Husker Radio Network’s “Sports Nightly” show, Alberts went...
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit applauds Nebraska, Trev Alberts for decision to retain Scott Frost

Nebraska and first-year athletic director Trev Alberts made the decision to retain coach Scott Frost for a fifth season earlier this week, and it was met with a mixed reaction. Frost is 15-27 with a 10-23 mark in the Big Ten since taking over in 2018, including a 3-7 mark this year.Retaining Frost was a major vote of confidence for the program legend. It’s a decision that College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit applauded.
Corn Nation

Nebraska Football: AD Trev Alberts Issues Statement in Support of Frost As Frost Agrees To Restructured Contract

Well there you have it folks. Nebraska Athletic Director issues a statement in support of Scott Frost as they enter the bye week. As it stands, it appears that Frost will at least be the Nebraska football coach in 2022. The timing of the statement is beneficial as the coaches will be on the road recruiting this week and the early signing period will be creeping up upon us.
Omaha.com

Trev Alberts credits loyalty in retaining Scott Frost — but not 'blind loyalty'

LINCOLN — During Nebraska football’s manic Monday, head coach Scott Frost kept his job, agreed to a pay cut and fired all but one of the offensive assistants on his staff. NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts, over an hourlong interview in his office, then unpacked his decision to retain a coach who is 15-27 overall and 3-7 this season. Alberts liked the plan Frost presented Sunday afternoon in their weekly meeting after a 26-17 loss to Ohio State. Alberts saw growth this year in Frost’s willingness to be a CEO-style coach and liked that Frost took on “risk” by changing the terms of his contract in NU’s favor.
247Sports

Alberts and Frost relationship builds amid challenging test

They both had highly successful playing careers at Nebraska, and their names would come up in connection to Husker football even when they weren't here in power positions. But Trev Alberts will also say he really didn't know Scott Frost. Not really at all until Alberts was hired as the Husker athletics director in July. Their Husker experiences had not overlapped. Alberts was a senior on the 1993 team. Frost came back to Lincoln as a transfer during the 1995 season. Their pursuits from there would always take them to spots where they were never personally connected.
Kentucky New Era

Husker linebacker Damian Jackson 'honored and humbled' to receive Armed Forces Merit Award

Damian Jackson didn't know what he'd play, but he knew he wanted to compete as a college athlete when he finished his military services. Even though he had never played the sport in high school, he chose football. Garrett Moore, a quarterback at Stanford at the time, helped him research schools and a family friend told him to check out NU's walk-on program.
