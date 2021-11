Currently airing Jirisan continues to get plenty of media coverage and is still another month from finishing but it’s time for tvN to start promos for the next drama in that time slot which is Bulgasal (Immortal Souls). Starring Lee Jin Wook, Kwon Nara, Lee Joon, and Gong Seung Yeon, this is a case of four equally headlining leads packed into one drama and I’m guessing it’s going for the two sets of OTP concept. The drama sounds like a mashup of Goblin and Black Knight (The Man Who Guards Me) with the immortals and the through multiple life times of romance. The drama is from the PD of Korean Entourage and I Need Romance 1 and 2 with the screenwriter of Entourage and The Guest. The first teaser previews are here and it looks very moody and pretty so the visuals will definitely be there. I’m not super stoked about the main cast combo but will keep an open mind for this one.

