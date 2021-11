DeFi has helped businesses cut out the middlemen such as banks, brokers, clearinghouses, and their associated fees. This improves their return on investment drastically. DeFi will be the future of the business and commerce sector. Currently, there is only one settlement layer of liquidity, all new money, and returning investors buy from the spot market, and asset prices rise. When the enthusiasm slows, and buyers dwindle, the asset’s price is bound to fall since there’s only one place to sell currently. A secondary market is needed where assets can be purchased from the spot market and moved and traded in a decoupled manner.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO