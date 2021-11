On Sunday the Vancouver Whitecaps take on the Seattle Sounders. If they can get a win or a draw they will return to the MLS playoffs for the first time since 2017. I want to preface the last sentence of this paragraph with an important piece of context. I am second from the bottom in the staff prediction game this season. I have generated only 9 points from the proceeding 34 games in all competitions (you get one point for the correct result and three for the correct score). I think they are going to pull it off.

MLS ・ 8 DAYS AGO