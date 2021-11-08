CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UW-Stout's South Hall to get renovation in 2022

UW-Stout’s South Hall — a future design of which is pictured — will be renovated in 2022 and 2023, the university announced, after a state building commission approved $25 million for the project in late October. Photo courtesy of UW-Stout

MENOMONIE — A first-year residence hall at UW-Stout, South Hall, will be renovated in 2022 and 2023 after a state commission approved $25 million for the project, the university announced.

The Wisconsin State Building Commission in late October agreed to allocate $25 million to the South Hall renovation; in total, the commission approved $124 million for projects statewide.

Construction at South Hall, located at the northeast corner of Broadway Street and 13th Avenue E., is slated to begin in late spring 2022 and finish in summer 2023, the university said.

South Hall, which has housed about 20,000 students since it opened in 1967, hasn’t been significantly improved since it was built, the university said.

In the renovation, South Hall will get a new main entrance, which will face the campus mall on the northeast side. (Currently, South Hall’s entrance is on the south side, the university said.) The building will also get other updates, some of which will help make the building more accessible to people with disabilities:

  • Renovated bathrooms and showers with increased privacy
  • Updated student rooms with new furnishings
  • Expanded lounge, meeting and kitchen spaces
  • New heating, ventilation, electrical and communications systems
  • New windows, doors, elevator and roof.

Also added will be new exterior features, including silver panels accentuating the original brick, similar to those at North Hall and nearby McCalmont Hall.

The building will have 358 beds when it reopens in 2023. The renovation will impact about 76,000 square feet, and it will add another 360 square feet to the building for the new entrance.

The planned upgrades for South Hall are similar to, but not as extensive as renovations at North Hall when it closed in 2018 and reopened in 2019. (North Hall was also built in 1967 and is considered a sister building to South Hall, the university said.)

“This project will provide our students with a fully renovated, updated student living facility that is accessible and inclusive,” said Justin Utpadel, UW-Stout director of Facilities Management.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said he supported the renovation when he visited UW-Stout and toured South Hall in April 2019.

“We appreciate that the South Hall renovation has been recognized as an important project to support student success at UW-Stout,” said Chancellor Katherine Frank.

Planning is underway to to renovate another residence hall, HKMC — Hansen, Keith, Milnes, Chinnock — which is located at 1215 3rd St. E, though no timetable for the project has been set, according to UW-Stout. A preplanning study is being prepared by River Architects.

Another proposed renovation waiting for UW System approval and state funding is Heritage Hall on 10th Ave. E.

