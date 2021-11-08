Dozens displaced after blaze scorches Gwinnett County apartment complex

NORCROSS, Ga. ( CBS46) -- Dozens of residents of an apartment complex in Norcross are displaced after their building caught fire Sunday morning.

Stephen Griffith was one of 31 people who lost everything.

Griffith told CBS46's Jasmina Alston that he was asleep in his unit at Elevate at Jackson Creek Apartments when the fire started.

"I opened my door and smoke started billowing into the house," he said.

According to Gwinnett Fire, one person had to be rescued using a ladder.

Griffith said he is happy that no one was injured, but still can't believe what happened.

"I'm pretty devastated, it's a weird, indescribable feeling that you can't go home," he said.

Gwinnett Fire said in a release that the fire was caused by the improper storage of flammable liquids near a hot water heater.

The Red Cross has offered assistance to the residents.

Meanwhile, some residents have started GoFundMe pages to help them.