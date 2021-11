It appears that Mike White could get at least one more chance to add to his remarkable and strange resume as a New York Jets starting quarterback. Rookie Zach Wilson is on track to return to the practice field this week after missing the past two games with a PCL sprain in his right knee. But Jets coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Wilson still has a ways to go before being cleared for Sunday's game against the Bills, and Saleh hinted that the team would be cautious when deciding on what's next for their 22-year-old No. 2 overall pick.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO