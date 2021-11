Elias Clements is a junior at White Station High School starting his first year in journalism. He developed an interest in writing and psychology after trying to type out and analyze his dreams. He is a member of the Robotics Team 5054. Elias is very open to new perspectives and expanding his music, movie, and art taste. He is a passionate and experimental artist as he is trying tattooing and 3D design along with a wide array of art opportunities in school. You will find Elias playing bass, skateboarding with some friends, and always looking for new experiences.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 6 DAYS AGO