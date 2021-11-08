Photos: Houston concert victims mourned

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has sprained her back and canceled her appearance at a Sunday service to remember Britain's war dead. The statement went on to express the queen's disappointment to miss the event. Elizabeth Palmer speaks to Sunday Times royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah about what would have been the 95-year-old monarch's first public appearance after canceling a number of recent events on medical advice.

U.K. ・ 2 HOURS AGO