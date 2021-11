It’s not exactly sportswriting hyperbole to say it hasn’t been a gangbusters kind of start for the Boston Bruins’ Perfection Line. David Pastrnak has a couple goals in the first seven games, but also hasn’t really seized all the Grade-A offensive opportunities he’s had with the puck, or truly taken flight on the B’s first power play unit. Brad Marchand has been the best of the bunch with four goals and eight points in seven games, but he’s also a minus player at this point while admitting he’s not playing at his best.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO