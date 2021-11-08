CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

EXPLAINER: How crowdfunding helps real Astroworld victims

By GLENN GAMBOA
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GzPBq_0cqeErcC00
Music Festival Deaths Stacey Sarmiento places flowers at a memorial in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in memory of her friend, Rudy Pena, who died in a crush of people at the Astroworld music festival on Friday. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) (Robert Bumsted)

In the hours following the pandemonium at the Astroworld Festival that left eight people dead and dozens injured, the requests for donations started multiplying on social media.

Some immediately seemed genuine. The family of 16-year-old Brianna Rodriguez, a junior at Heights High School in Houston, was looking for help with funeral costs. The sister of Rodolfo Pena was looking for the same. The family of Axel Acosta was trying to raise money to travel from Washington to Texas to bring his body home and to pay for his funeral.

Others were immediately suspect. There was the guy who wanted money to replace his new sneakers because they got blood on them. There were people posting their Cash App handles and their Venmo names claiming they needed help with medical bills. There were people claiming to be parents whose kids died during the Travis Scott concert at Houston's NRG Park asking for cash.

Crowdfunding is an increasingly popular method of getting financial help directly to people who need it. Market research firm Technavio estimates that crowdfunding will increase by about 15%, or $196 billion, by 2025.

That growth is also generating more governmental scrutiny. Last month, the Securities and Exchange Commission brought its first case involving crowdfunding fraud.

Kevin Scally, chief relationship officer at Charity Navigator, the world’s largest nonprofit evaluator, said the success that some personal fundraisers receive encourages scammers to try creating fake stories to land donations.

“We always encourage people to give with their heart,” Scally said. “But we also want them to use their head.”

___

HOW DO I GIVE TO AUTHENTIC CAMPAIGNS?

Scally recommends donating to registered nonprofits because they are required by the Internal Revenue Service to declare how much money they raise and spend in a given year and where that money went. “The organization is actually being audited or having a financial review by a third party,” he said. “You can be more confident in knowing that money is actually going to be used efficiently and effectively by the organization.”

___

WHAT IF I WANT TO DONATE DIRECTLY TO A PERSON?

Crowdfunding platforms are becoming more proactive in working with fundraisers to verify their identities and their intentions for money that they receive.

Last week, GoFundMe and Indiegogo, two of the largest giving platforms, co-founded the Crowdfunding Trust Alliance to make donations on their platforms even safer.

Over the weekend, once campaigns for Astroworld victims started appearing on its platform, GoFundMe worked to verify the identities of those fundraisers. It then created a special page for the campaigns of Acosta, Pena and Rodriguez to let donors know that any funds raised would go specifically to those families.

“Crowdfunding is not shopping — people generally understand that now — but it also shouldn’t be a leap in the dark, and it certainly can’t be scamming,” wrote Will Haines, Indiegogo’s vice president of product and customer trust, in a blog post last week. He added that users want the platform to be “a safe, trusted space to engage with innovation.”

___

WHAT HAPPENS IF I FIND OUT I GAVE TO A FAKE CAMPAIGN?

Many platforms are working harder to support the donors. GoFundMe has created a guarantee that it says is “the first and only one of its kind in the fundraising industry.” If a campaign misrepresents itself, or the funds don’t reach their intended beneficiaries, donors may be eligible for a full refund.

___

The Associated Press receives support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — It’s a hidden crisis that has existed for years inside one of the most well-funded institutions on the planet and has only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic. As many as 160,000 active-duty military members are having trouble feeding their families. That estimate by Feeding America,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WSB Radio

Coronavirus: Total US COVID-19 cases top 47 million

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 47 million on Saturday, with nearly 2.1 million new coronavirus infections reported during the past 28 days. By Saturday afternoon, U.S. COVID-19 cases totaled 47,029,901, and the nationwide death toll reached 762,816, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSB Radio

Pope: Don't judge the poor, often victims of injustice

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis decried societies which rush indifferently past the poor, often judging them instead of helping them, as he celebrated Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Basilica attended by 2,000 indigent people. During his homily, Francis also made an made the appeal against what he called...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Washington, TX
Houston, TX
Society
State
Washington State
WSB Radio

EXPLAINER: What the defense in Arbery's killing is arguing

ATLANTA — (AP) — Travis and Greg McMichael said they armed themselves and sped after Ahmaud Arbery because they thought he was a burglar, and they wanted to catch him and hold him until police arrived. When the 25-year-old Black man turned and fought during the chase, they said, Travis...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

In gun debate, Rittenhouse verdict unlikely to be last word

Kyle Rittenhouse walked the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, a rifle slung around his chest and shoulder. The weapon was supposed to be for hunting on a friend's property up north, the friend says. But on that night in August 2020, Rittenhouse says he took the Smith & Wesson AR-style semi-automatic with him as he volunteered to protect property damaged during protests the previous evening. Before midnight, he used it to shoot three people, killing two.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crowdfunding#Astroworld#Heights High School#Cash App#Venmo#Technavio#Charity Navigator
WSB Radio

Striking Deere & Co. workers prepare to vote on 3rd contract

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — Deere & Co. and union officials have reached a third preliminary contract agreement that workers who began striking four weeks ago will vote on soon. The United Auto Workers said in a statement Friday night that the proposed contract with the agricultural machinery giant...
DES MOINES, IA
WSB Radio

Mother of missing NJ teen charged with endangering welfare of child

EAST ORANGE, N.J. — The mother of a New Jersey teenager who went missing for a month is accused of physical abuse and neglect, authorities said. Jamie Moore, 39, of East Orange, New Jersey, was arrested and charged on two counts of second-degree endangerment of a child, WNBC reported. Her two children, a 14-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, have been placed into the custody of child protective services, the television station reported.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
25K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy