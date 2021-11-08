Lions waive Tom Kennedy in series of post-bye roster moves

The players returned to Allen Park for the first Detroit Lions practice since the team departed for the bye week. The commencement of post-bye football saw the Lions make some moves at the bottom of the roster.

Detroit announced it waived tight end Darren Fells and wide receiver Tom Kennedy from the active 53-man roster. Fells had asked for his release and the Lions granted the veteran’s wish.

Waiving Kennedy, who caught his first NFL reception in Detroit’s Week 6 loss to Cincinnati, is a little more surprising. The third-year pro has served as the top reserve slot receiver over the last few games and also offered some ability as a return man.

As anticipated, the Lions signed rookie Brock Wright from the practice squad to take Fells’ spot on the active roster. There is still one roster opening on the active roster. Detroit also created another opening on the practice squad by placing rookie WR Javon McKinley on the injured reserve/practice squad list.

Expect Kennedy to sign with the Lions on the practice squad once he clears waivers on Tuesday.