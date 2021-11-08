A Veterans Day note to readers

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – They served with dignity but some say their final resting place is a disgrace. A civil rights group in Grand Prairie is frustrated that a cemetery for mostly Black veterans has been turned down for government funding that would honor veterans buried in unmarked or damaged gravesites. There are nearly 100 mostly Black veterans buried at Antioch Life Park Cemetery just across the lake from DFW National Cemetery. But the two burial grounds for American heroes could not be more different. Army veteran Ray Lucas knows his friend is buried here, but there’s nothing to mark the grave of...

