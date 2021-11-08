A Veterans Day note to readers

The Miracle of America Museum will honor all veterans by offering them free admission to the museum on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11. Any veteran touring the museum that day simply will be asked to identify themselves as a military veteran to receive free admission. First celebrated as Armistice Day,...
While Veterans Day is on a Thursday this year, the impact of COVID-19 is continuing to put a damper on possible on-campus festivities. However, veterans at Stanislaus State should not feel left out by the lack of events and activities taking place on campus. Stanislaus State continues to offer many...
Capt. Larry Ernst, US Navy (ret.) was the keynote speaker for the Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in Fountain Park on Thursday, Nov. 11. Ernst, a Vietnam veteran, Top Gun pilot and Top Gun instructor, reminded those gathered that U.S. servicemen and women were never defeated in Vietnam.
Veterans Day always falls on November 11th to coincide with the ending of World War I. It was originally known as Armistice Day for the treaty that was signed on the 11th day of the 11th month in the 11th hour. It has also been approved to be a day dedicated to the cause of world peace.
Veterans Day is an official United States public holiday. It is observed annually on November 11 to honor military veterans -- people who served in the United States Armed Forces. (Veterans Day is not to be confused with Memorial Day...Veterans Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans, while Memorial Day honors those who died while in military service.)
Most Americans go about their lives on a day-to-day basis never truly understanding the sacrifice the men and women of the armed forces take in assuring the American people the freedoms that we so greatly enjoy. It isn’t that we necessarily take these sacrifices for granted (though, sometimes that is the case), it’s simply that we just do not fully comprehend what is at stake when these men and women put themselves in the line of danger.
A Southwest Florida veteran is reconnecting with old Army friends after being separated from his brothers in arms for more than 50 years. It took this long because Jim Coffey’s friends thought he died in Vietnam and today, they said it was like seeing a ghost. Coffey, in the Army...
Kenneth Omar Santiago’s perfect smile dazzles on social media as he poses in his Air Force uniforms — flight suits to mess dress. He accepts military awards, travels to far-off places, salsa dances and swims with sharks to oohs and aahs from friends in Lowell, Mass., his hometown. “He’s got...
Manley Anthony Abbott—Tony to his friends and family—never saw the ugly face of combat, but the thought of it never left his mind. Tony was born in Delta but raised in Clearfield, where his father, Manley, worked at Hill Air Force Base. Serving in the armed forces has been a...
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – They served with dignity but some say their final resting place is a disgrace.
A civil rights group in Grand Prairie is frustrated that a cemetery for mostly Black veterans has been turned down for government funding that would honor veterans buried in unmarked or damaged gravesites.
There are nearly 100 mostly Black veterans buried at Antioch Life Park Cemetery just across the lake from DFW National Cemetery.
But the two burial grounds for American heroes could not be more different.
Army veteran Ray Lucas knows his friend is buried here, but there’s nothing to mark the grave of...
For some, the Indigenous commitment to the U.S. military doesn’t make sense. Why would Indians serve a country that overran their homelands, suppressed their cultures, and confined them to reservations?
In 2021, the people of the United States have the right to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day, to honor Native Americans, and Columbus Day, because of the discovery of America in 1492 by the Italian-Spanish explorer Christopher Columbus. Columbus’ achievement was a great enterprise that calls for a place on the pages of history.
(CBS4) – The raising of the flag on Iwo Jima is considered one of the most iconic images from World War II. A 96-year old former Marine in Westminster spent 36 days on the island and witnessed that historic moment.
View of members of the United States Marine Corps 5th Division as they raise an American flag on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima, February 23, 1945. (credit: Joe Rosenthal/Photo 12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Don “Whip” Whipple grew up on a farm in Kansas but knew he wanted to serve in the military. With his parents’ permission, he...
Community Reader Day is coming up this week in Hopkinsville because reading to young children is proven to improve cognitive skills and help along the process of cognitive development. Reading allows children to make sense of what they read, hear and see. Reading also improves vocabulary and communication skills which essentially help children improve their concentration.
For Veterans Day, a moment to remember the remarkable history of World War II’s Women’s Airforce Service Pilots. Their story reminds us that the term “veteran” and the rights associated with it are not etched in stone, unaltered for time eternal.
Texas – Millions of visitors flock every year to the Iwo Jima monument in the nation’s capital. It sits across the Potomac River in Arlington Ridge Park, Virginia — a bronzed statue symbolizing honor, courage, and commitment. Its story is unique, much like the monument itself that depicts the erection of the American flag atop Mt. Suribachi over 75 years ago, but it’s not the original working model. It is in fact, a duplicate.
Although there were unknown soldiers who have died on battlefields throughout U.S. history, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier had its genesis in World War I. On Nov. 11, 2021, Veterans Day, the Tomb turned 100.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The percentage of women in the United States active-duty force has increased. Although women still make up the minority of service members across all active-duty members, the number of women serving both enlisted and as officers have grown slightly according to the newly released 2020 Demographics Profile of the Military Community. […]
