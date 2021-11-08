CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snowy Tuesday in store for the Wood River Valley

By EMILY JONES Express Staff Writer
Idaho Mountain Express
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Tuesday storm will bring widespread lower-elevation rain and higher-elevation snow to the Wood River Valley, according to a special weather statement issued by the National Weather Service on Monday afternoon....

#Wood River Valley#Special Weather Statement#The Wood#Extreme Weather#Galena Summit#The Weather Service
