Mayfield, Browns emerge from OBJ mess more complete team

It’s been a wild week for the Cleveland Browns. With the discerning news of Odell Beckham Jr.’s disapproval with the organization, things were looking bleak for the franchise. Fortunately for them, the team rallied behind Baker Mayfield and beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. During the postgame press conference, Mayfield...
Details are emerging on the rift between Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and former receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Cleveland Browns Friday released wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid the controversy surrounding the video his father posted on social media. It is hard to imagine just how badly this all...
There don’t appear to be any hard feelings between Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr., at least on the QB's end. Mayfield called Beckham a “good friend” and wished the wide receiver well following Sunday’s win over Cincinnati. That game marked the Cleveland Browns’ first game since Beckham’s upcoming release was confirmed.
It undoubtedly will be an interesting day in Berea. On Tuesday, Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tried to social-media his way out of town, with his father and LeBron James jostling for a trade. It’s now clear that OBJ isn’t happy. So what will the Browns do? Coach Kevin Stefanski...
Odell Beckham Jr.’s apparent social media campaign to try to orchestrate his way out of Cleveland before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline put the Browns season in crisis. Even more so because it failed. The situation seems reminiscent of 2019, when Beckham gave up on Freddie Kitchens. Little was said...
The Cleveland Browns are parting ways with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Friday amid lingering issues between both sides that led to his release. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has come under plenty of fire recently, including Beckham’s father sharing video of all of the times Mayfield didn’t target an open Beckham on the field.
The drama in Cleveland continues. The Browns allegedly “excused” star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from practice after he prepared to practice as usual on Wednesday. On the Browns’ practice report, Beckham classified as “DNP,” or did not practice, due to a “non-injury related personal matter.”. Beckham’s tenure with the...
The Cleveland Browns, who are already in a tough situation eight games into the season, could have seen their season completely go off the rails on Wednesday. But it didn’t, thanks in large part to quarterback Baker Mayfield. A day after the Browns stood pat at the NFL’s trading deadline...
BEREA, Ohio — Quarterback Baker Mayfield insisted he would be open to playing with Odell Beckham Jr. again if the wide receiver remains with the Browns. The Browns excused Beckham from practice Wednesday as general manager Andrew Berry and OBJ's agents discussed the three-time Pro Bowl selection's future with the team, coach Kevin Stefanski said.
BEREA, Ohio -- The drama continues to unfold surrounding the Cleveland Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. As the team returned to practice Wednesday, the Browns announced that Beckham would not practice due to a 'shoulder/non-injury related personal matter'. Kevin Stefanski made it sound as though there is a good possibility...
With his second straight day of being excused from practice, Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s future in Cleveland is very uncertain, but as his representation continues to talk with general manager Andrew Berry, Beckham's teammates aren't giving up on him yet.
The Cleveland Browns finally showed up and played the way everyone was expecting them to coming into the 2021 season. After a 41-16 shellacking of the Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns look to keep rolling against the New England Patriots on Sunday. New England, however, is having a run similar to...
Drama is definitely brewing in Cleveland where the Super Bowl-hopeful Browns find themselves in last place in the AFC North with an offense that has been sputtering along and emotions are now at the boiling point. Tuesday, Odell Beckham Sr. fired up Instagram to share a video featuring Baker Mayfield’s...
CINCINNATI — Denzel Ward changed the game before it got going with a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown. The defense hadn’t scored all season. Baker Mayfield and Donovan Peoples-Jones kept the momentum building with a 60-yard touchdown pass. The offense had become conservative and plodding in a three-game slump.
CINCINNATI — As Baker Mayfield walked off the field at Paul Brown Stadium, he tipped his ballcap to Browns fans who were gleeful about one of the most gutsy performances of the quarterback's NFL career. Mayfield revealed he has yet to hear from Odell Beckham Jr. in the aftermath of...
CLEVELAND, Ohio --- The Browns fell to 4-4 and into last place in the AFC North with their 15-10 loss to the Steelers, and put themselves in a tough spot heading into next week’s game in Cincinnati against the 5-3 Bengals. In the video above, we give you our biggest...
Even though the Cleveland Browns were not playing on Thursday Night Football this week, they naturally came up as a conversation topic. This debacle with Odell Beckham Jr. started on Tuesday and is still unresolved. Current reporting from ProFootballTalk indicates that the Browns will release OBJ on his 29th birthday...
Whoever did whatever to whomever for whatever reason… it happened, and now it’s over. It’s time for the Cleveland Browns to focus on winning football games and getting back into the playoff discussion. Last place is not where they want to be, but a 4-4 record is far from a...
CINCINNATI -- After a week that saw Baker Mayfield in the crosshairs as the Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. unceremoniously parted ways, defensive end Myles Garrett decided to get out of the way and let Mayfield deliver the final message to the team before they faced the Bengals. “I felt...
