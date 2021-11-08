CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mayfield, Browns emerge from OBJ mess more complete team

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — As the sun dipped below Paul Brown...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield sends message to OBJ following receiver's release

There don’t appear to be any hard feelings between Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr., at least on the QB's end. Mayfield called Beckham a “good friend” and wished the wide receiver well following Sunday’s win over Cincinnati. That game marked the Cleveland Browns’ first game since Beckham’s upcoming release was confirmed.
NFL
NBC Sports

Browns, OBJ need to renew vows or divorce

It undoubtedly will be an interesting day in Berea. On Tuesday, Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tried to social-media his way out of town, with his father and LeBron James jostling for a trade. It’s now clear that OBJ isn’t happy. So what will the Browns do? Coach Kevin Stefanski...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Obj#Paul Brown Stadium#Cincinnati#American Football#Ap
Times Reporter

Heavy burden falls on Browns coach Kevin Stefanski to fix OBJ-Baker Mayfield mess

Odell Beckham Jr.’s apparent social media campaign to try to orchestrate his way out of Cleveland before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline put the Browns season in crisis. Even more so because it failed. The situation seems reminiscent of 2019, when Beckham gave up on Freddie Kitchens. Little was said...
NFL
On3.com

Odell Beckham Jr. 'excused' from Browns practice following Baker Mayfield beef

The drama in Cleveland continues. The Browns allegedly “excused” star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from practice after he prepared to practice as usual on Wednesday. On the Browns’ practice report, Beckham classified as “DNP,” or did not practice, due to a “non-injury related personal matter.”. Beckham’s tenure with the...
NFL
Dawgs By Nature

Baker Mayfield is the leader the Browns need

The Cleveland Browns, who are already in a tough situation eight games into the season, could have seen their season completely go off the rails on Wednesday. But it didn’t, thanks in large part to quarterback Baker Mayfield. A day after the Browns stood pat at the NFL’s trading deadline...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
arcamax.com

Browns' Mayfield says he's open to working through issues with OBJ: 'I can put my ego and pride to the side to win'

BEREA, Ohio — Quarterback Baker Mayfield insisted he would be open to playing with Odell Beckham Jr. again if the wide receiver remains with the Browns. The Browns excused Beckham from practice Wednesday as general manager Andrew Berry and OBJ's agents discussed the three-time Pro Bowl selection's future with the team, coach Kevin Stefanski said.
NFL
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Browns players open to OBJ returning to team

With his second straight day of being excused from practice, Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s future in Cleveland is very uncertain, but as his representation continues to talk with general manager Andrew Berry, Beckham's teammates aren't giving up on him yet.
NFL
brownsnation.com

3 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs Patriots Game

The Cleveland Browns finally showed up and played the way everyone was expecting them to coming into the 2021 season. After a 41-16 shellacking of the Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns look to keep rolling against the New England Patriots on Sunday. New England, however, is having a run similar to...
NFL
Fox News

Uh oh, Baker Mayfield's wife has entered the Browns OBJ drama

Drama is definitely brewing in Cleveland where the Super Bowl-hopeful Browns find themselves in last place in the AFC North with an offense that has been sputtering along and emotions are now at the boiling point. Tuesday, Odell Beckham Sr. fired up Instagram to share a video featuring Baker Mayfield’s...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steve Smith Unloads On Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Even though the Cleveland Browns were not playing on Thursday Night Football this week, they naturally came up as a conversation topic. This debacle with Odell Beckham Jr. started on Tuesday and is still unresolved. Current reporting from ProFootballTalk indicates that the Browns will release OBJ on his 29th birthday...
NFL
Yardbarker

Which Browns Players Will Benefit The Most From OBJ’s Release?

Whoever did whatever to whomever for whatever reason… it happened, and now it’s over. It’s time for the Cleveland Browns to focus on winning football games and getting back into the playoff discussion. Last place is not where they want to be, but a 4-4 record is far from a...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy