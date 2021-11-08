CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson to return to practice, Jets starting quarterback TBD

 5 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Wilson will be back on the practice...

profootballnetwork.com

How long is Zach Wilson out? Injury timeline, return date, updates on Jets QB

When Zach Wilson went down with a knee injury in the New York Jets’ loss to the New England Patriots, there was an immediate concern. Wilson was seen walking gingerly from the blue medical tent to the locker room as the game continued, which was almost inconsequential when compared to the concern of the Jets’ franchise QB. Let’s take a look at the injury to Wilson and the potential timeline of his return.
profootballrumors.com

Jets GM Addresses Quarterback Situation

On the heels of Mike White‘s 400-yard debut which keyed a Jets upset win over the Bengals, Robert Saleh did not shoot down the possibility of White pushing Zach Wilson for the starting job once the prized rookie returned from injury. The first-year coach said postgame the team would go...
Daily Herald

Wilson watching Jets' offensive success could help in return

NEW YORK -- Zach Wilson got to immediately experience life in the NFL: big plays mixed with bad mistakes and some frustrating losses. A knee injury then forced the New York Jets rookie quarterback to sit a few games - and watch how things might be for him when he returns.
thejetpress.com

NY Jets: Game-by-game breakdown of Zach Wilson's first 6 starts

Week 5: NY Jets QB Zach Wilson vs. Atlanta in London. In a season full of ups and downs, Week 5 felt like a huge letdown. The team looked great against the Titans. Ryan Tannehill was sacked a whopping seven times and faced pressure on basically every other snap as the Jets dominated the trenches.
ClutchPoints

Zach Wilson takes important step in return from injury for Jets

Although the New York Jets won’t be making the playoffs this year, the team received some good news on Monday. After sitting a few games due to injury, it sounds like rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will be making his return soon. Well, sort of. According to Ian Rapoport, “Zach Wilson...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets won't rush Zach Wilson back, will name starting QB on Wednesday

Zach Wilson might have to wait another week to make his return to the field. Wilson suffered a sprained PCL against the Patriots in Week 7 and was given a 2-4 week timetable to recover from the injury. The rookie quarterback is expected to practice this week and will start against the Bills if he’s fully healthy, but he still has hurdles still to clear before he gets the green light.
numberfire.com

Jets' Zach Wilson (knee) expected to practice Wednesday

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) is expected to return to practice this Wednesday ahead of the team's Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills. Wilson suffered a knee injury in the Jets' Week 7 loss to the New England Patriots and has missed the team's past two games, but is slated to return to practice this week ahead of the team's divisional game against the Bills.
Bleacher Report

Mike White to Start at QB for Jets in Week 10 vs. Bills as Zach Wilson Rehabs Injury

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that Mike White will start at quarterback for the third consecutive week when they host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Saleh also announced Joe Flacco will serve as White's backup instead of Josh Johnson. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has missed the...
The Spun

Jets Announce Starting Quarterback For Sunday’s Game vs. Buffalo

Zach Wilson has returned to practice for the New York Jets, but the BYU product will have to wait at least one more week before he can reclaim his starting job. Moments ago, Jets coach Robert Saleh announced that Mike White will start this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. White...
Yardbarker

Jets' Zach Wilson 'definitely' not worried about potentially losing starting job to Mike White

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson isn’t sweating the fact that, at least for now, he’s not the team’s starter. The Jets confirmed Wednesday that Mike White will start Sunday against Buffalo, citing the fact that Wilson’s sprained right knee is not fully healthy. Still, it’s hard to see it as anything but a demotion for Wilson, with White becoming a fan favorite after replacing the injured rookie.
