Wilson to return to practice, Jets starting quarterback TBD

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — With a big smile, New York Jets coach Robert Saleh declared Mike White will start Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts. Easiest quarterback decision ever. The next one will be more complicated, even though it doesn’t have to be. The unheralded White, on the roster bubble...
When Zach Wilson went down with a knee injury in the New York Jets’ loss to the New England Patriots, there was an immediate concern. Wilson was seen walking gingerly from the blue medical tent to the locker room as the game continued, which was almost inconsequential when compared to the concern of the Jets’ franchise QB. Let’s take a look at the injury to Wilson and the potential timeline of his return.
Robert Saleh gives non-committal answer about Zach Wilson’s future as New York Jets’ starter. It’s not a season of New York Jets football without some quarterback controversy – and this is one of the most (if not the most) intriguing in-season debates that the team has hosted at the position in a long, long time.
Watch New York Jets quarterback Mike White's most incredible plays from his first NFL start, a 34-31 win over the Bengals in Week 8 of the 2021 season. Robert Saleh wouldn’t name Zach Wilson his starting quarterback when he returns from his knee injury. It’s Mike White’s job right now. Saleh said he’s only focused on this week.
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh garnered a ton of attention after commenting that “anything is possible” when asked whether Mike White could the long-term solution at quarterback during Sunday’s postgame interview. Want to bet on the NFL?. “We’ll go day-to-day, but anything is possible, right? Anything is possible....
On the heels of Mike White‘s 400-yard debut which keyed a Jets upset win over the Bengals, Robert Saleh did not shoot down the possibility of White pushing Zach Wilson for the starting job once the prized rookie returned from injury. The first-year coach said postgame the team would go...
NEW YORK -- Zach Wilson got to immediately experience life in the NFL: big plays mixed with bad mistakes and some frustrating losses. A knee injury then forced the New York Jets rookie quarterback to sit a few games - and watch how things might be for him when he returns.
Week 5: NY Jets QB Zach Wilson vs. Atlanta in London. In a season full of ups and downs, Week 5 felt like a huge letdown. The team looked great against the Titans. Ryan Tannehill was sacked a whopping seven times and faced pressure on basically every other snap as the Jets dominated the trenches.
After Mike White took the world by storm with his 405-yard starting debut against the Bengals, the hope was that he would provide the New York Jets with some clarity regarding their quarterback future when he took the field against the Colts on the following Thursday night. If White thrived...
Although the New York Jets won’t be making the playoffs this year, the team received some good news on Monday. After sitting a few games due to injury, it sounds like rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will be making his return soon. Well, sort of. According to Ian Rapoport, “Zach Wilson...
Zach Wilson might have to wait another week to make his return to the field. Wilson suffered a sprained PCL against the Patriots in Week 7 and was given a 2-4 week timetable to recover from the injury. The rookie quarterback is expected to practice this week and will start against the Bills if he’s fully healthy, but he still has hurdles still to clear before he gets the green light.
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) is expected to return to practice this Wednesday ahead of the team's Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills. Wilson suffered a knee injury in the Jets' Week 7 loss to the New England Patriots and has missed the team's past two games, but is slated to return to practice this week ahead of the team's divisional game against the Bills.
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that Mike White will start at quarterback for the third consecutive week when they host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Saleh also announced Joe Flacco will serve as White's backup instead of Josh Johnson. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has missed the...
Zach Wilson has returned to practice for the New York Jets, but the BYU product will have to wait at least one more week before he can reclaim his starting job. Moments ago, Jets coach Robert Saleh announced that Mike White will start this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. White...
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Mike White will start at quarterback for the Jets against the Bills on Sunday. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday White will get his third straight start in place of Zach Wilson, who sprained his right knee in a Week 7 loss to the Patriots. Saleh hinted...
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. - New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, whose job security is being threatened by the emergence of fan favorite Mike White, said Thursday he's focused on his health, not his playing status. "I can't even worry about that," said Wilson, who will miss his third straight game...
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson isn’t sweating the fact that, at least for now, he’s not the team’s starter. The Jets confirmed Wednesday that Mike White will start Sunday against Buffalo, citing the fact that Wilson’s sprained right knee is not fully healthy. Still, it’s hard to see it as anything but a demotion for Wilson, with White becoming a fan favorite after replacing the injured rookie.
