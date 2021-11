Brett Veach entered this last offseason with much bigger concerns on his plate than worrying about tight end. From a complete overhaul of the offensive line to serious concerns at linebacker, wide receiver, and other positions, tight end was no doubt far down the list of issues for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021. But eventually addressing depth at the position was at least an item of note, if only because they didn’t want the position to turn into a concern in years to come.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO