CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Embiid out against Knicks due to health and safety protocols

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cqe1qIh00

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers missed Monday night's game against the New York Knicks due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Embiid is the fourth member of the 76ers sidelined for health and safety protocols, joining Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and Isaiah Joe.

Embiid missed his second game this season. The four-time All-Star is averaging 21.4 points and 9.4 rebounds. Embiid also sat on Nov. 1 against Portland due to rest.

Harris sat for the fifth straight game, Thybulle for the second in a row ,and Joe missed his third consecutive contest.

———

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Reuters

With Joel Embiid out, Knicks end Sixers' win streak

Julius Randle scored 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lift the visiting New York Knicks past the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers 103-96 on Monday. RJ Barrett added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Evan Fournier had 11 points and Immanuel Quickley contributed 10 for the Knicks, who rebounded after a 17-point loss Sunday on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Joe
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Matisse Thybulle
libertyballers.com

Podcast: Sixers come up short against Knicks, Joel Embiid OUT, plus the Ben Simmons/Jaylen Brown report

To say Monday was an eventful day for the Philadelphia 76ers would be an understatement. First, The Athletic’s Shams Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Ben Simmons has agreed to meet with the Sixers’ medical team and share more information regarding his mental health. Simmons’ camp opened up the dialogue after the team elected to reinstate the $360,000 fines whenever the former No. 1 overall pick misses a game.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#76ers#The New York Knicks#Ap
thespun.com

LeBron James Lookalike Has NBA Fans Losing Their Minds

Sunday night, a photo of a LeBron James lookalike went viral on social media, during the Lakers’ win over the Rockets at Staples Center. While LeBron was on the floor, with the Lakers up on the Rockets, 40-24, a man who looks stunningly similar to LeBron appeared in the background.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
ABC News

ABC News

446K+
Followers
114K+
Post
226M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy