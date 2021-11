(Fresh Sound New Talent FSNT 625. Album review by Graham Spry) It is a tribute to tenor saxophonist Alex Hitchcock that he has become a respected name in London’s currently vibrant jazz scene, where it is hard to stand out in a crowd of so many highly accomplished young musicians vying for attention. He has played with talented cohorts such as James Copus, Joe Downard and, of course, Tom Barford with whom he was co-leader of AuB. His current album dream band is his second album on fresh sound new talent, a Spanish record label that released albums crucial in the early careers of such luminaries as the Bad Plus, Brad Mehldau and Robert Glasper. And in this way, Hitchcock is in truly great company.

