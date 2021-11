Kyle Rittenhouse’s prosecuting attorney, Thomas Binger, does not deserve a license to practice law. When someone is pointing a gun right in your face, since when do you have to wait until they pull the trigger before you can defend yourself (“Rittenhouse testifies that the first man he shot threatened to kill him,” Web, Nov. 9)? Rittenhouse was merely exercising a constitutional right, granted by the Second Amendment. If he had not killed those two violent gang members who were trying to kill him, he would not be here to defend himself in a court of law. Next case.

