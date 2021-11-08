CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

COLUMN: Saluting America’s veterans

By Sen. Roger Wicker columnist
leader-call.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext month will mark 80 years since the bombing of Pearl Harbor, which catapulted our nation into World War II. During that conflict, 16 million young Americans answered the call of duty and served our country in arms. On Sept. 11, 2001, America was once again attacked by an...

www.leader-call.com

Comments / 0

Related
cw39.com

Cost of Living for Veterans

HOUSTON (KIAH) — November 11 is fast approaching. It’s that special day, when the U.S. celebrates the contributions and sacrifices made by all of our military veterans around the country. This Veteran’s Day, an even bigger effort is being made to make sure all veterans can financially live and have...
HOMELESS
leader-call.com

God bless our veterans

Jones County residents gathered at the Veterans Memorial Museum in Laurel Thursday to honor veterans with a ceremony on the 103rd recognition of Armistice Day. During the 30-minute program, 100-year-old World War II U.S. Army veteran Charlie Sanders Sr. was recognized, and retired U.S. Brig. Gen. John Brewer was invited as the guest speaker.
LAUREL, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Hundreds Gather for Mansfield's Veterans Day Parade and Salute

In Mansfield, hundreds of people came together on Saturday for a tradition of tribute. They marched in remembrance along historic downtown Mansfield, honoring veterans like Charles Hayne, who served in Vietnam. “Everyone who served in the military has got their own story to tell,” Army veteran Charles Hayne said. “We...
MANSFIELD, TX
leader-call.com

COLUMN: From whom all blessings flow

After months and months of negotiations, Speaker Pelosi decided to bring the infrastructure bill to a vote last Friday night. The Senate had passed the bill last August with 69 to 30 votes. Why the long wait in the House? Pelosi wanted more and refused to allow the vote until the House passed a separate multi-trillion-dollar bill filled with spending on social projects among other things. Coincidently, elections last week went terribly badly for Democrats in state races indicating voters are fed up with politics in Washington.
NFL
WVNS

Concord University holds Veteran’s Day Salute

ATHENS, WV (WVNS)– With countless events being held for our service men and women on Veteran’s Day, Concord University held a salute the day after, on Friday, November 12, 2021. The University said they wanted to have an event that didn’t take place on Veterans Day, so more veterans could be in attendance. Keynote speaker […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Americans#The Armed Forces#Air Force#Mississippians#Ole Miss#The Military Times#Congress
WWLP

DoD: Women in active duty force increased in 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The percentage of women in the United States active-duty force has increased. Although women still make up the minority of service members across all active-duty members, the number of women serving both enlisted and as officers have grown slightly according to the newly released 2020 Demographics Profile of the Military Community. […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Ken Kayse

The Lies of a Combat Soldier in Vietnam

When writing home from a war zone, don’t tell them the truth. Ken is a disabled American combat veteran of the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Purple Heart medal and the Bronze Star with V device medal.
Navy Times

WWII soldier, buried unknown for decades, laid to rest in SC

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Nearly eight decades have passed since William Linder, known to loved ones as “Bud,” was killed in one of the longest and most costly battles of World War II. For years, his remains were buried in a cemetery in Belgium — an unknown soldier. But on...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
Country
China
NewsBreak
World War II
CBS Denver

‘Thrill Of My Life’: WWII Colorado Veteran Don ‘Whip’ Whipple Witnessed Flag Raising On Iwo Jima

(CBS4) – The raising of the flag on Iwo Jima is considered one of the most iconic images from World War II. A 96-year old former Marine in Westminster spent 36 days on the island and witnessed that historic moment. View of members of the United States Marine Corps 5th Division as they raise an American flag on Mount Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima, February 23, 1945. (credit: Joe Rosenthal/Photo 12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Don “Whip” Whipple grew up on a farm in Kansas but knew he wanted to serve in the military. With his parents’ permission, he...
COLORADO STATE
Hood County News

Pecan’s annual salute to veterans will be a star-spangled event

A Mississippi native who has been a Texas transplant for 27 years, Diane Long is a wife, mother and English teacher who has written Pecan Plantation Bits for 14 years cumulatively. She spends her time gathering neighborhood news and teaching students how to avoid passive voice. Abundant gratitude and deepest...
PECAN PLANTATION, TX
Inside Nova

PHOTOS: Lake Ridge Rotary's salute to veterans

In honor of Veterans Day, the Lake Ridge Rotary Club has placed scores of American flags along Prince William Parkway near the county government center. The annual event, called Flags for Heroes, helps to raise funds for the club’s community efforts.
LAKE RIDGE, VA
leader-call.com

COLUMN: And another thing ...

Last week, I was just getting cranked up with my rant about what’s wrong with politics in our country when I had to put on the brakes — to save space and sanity. The most worrisome thing going on in our society today has to do with race, of course. It’s so confusing to those of us who grew up in an era when the goal was to ignore race and let us all be equal. The government, colleges and other entities offered incentives to nudge us in that direct direction, and that was probably needed, so it was OK.
POLITICS
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy