COLUMN: Saluting America’s veterans

Last week, I was just getting cranked up with my rant about what’s wrong with politics in our country when I had to put on the brakes — to save space and sanity. The most worrisome thing going on in our society today has to do with race, of course. It’s so confusing to those of us who grew up in an era when the goal was to ignore race and let us all be equal. The government, colleges and other entities offered incentives to nudge us in that direct direction, and that was probably needed, so it was OK.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO