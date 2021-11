Richard J. Kiscadden, 64, of Landisville, passed suddenly on October 25th, 2021 and is now free to explore the universe. A proud Penn State Alumnus, Rich was as a member of the Varsity Men’s basketball team and also met the love of his life, Debra (Fratti) Kiscadden, to whom he was married for nearly four decades.

11 DAYS AGO