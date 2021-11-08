CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Crash involving 2 semis near Zaragoza Bridge knocks out power to thousands, snarls traffic

By Jim Parker
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i3UN7_0cqdyjN700

EL PASO, Texas -- A crash involving two semi-trucks near the Zaragoza Bridge caused a power outage impacting thousands on Monday afternoon and backed up traffic for the evening rush hour.

The wreck at Pan American and Wynn, near the Ysleta Port of Entry, around 3 p.m. resulted on one of the 18-wheelers rolling over and knocking down electrical lines, which triggered the outage.

More than 2,000 El Paso Electric customers were without electricity for about a half-hour before it could be restored.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries in the crash, but firefighters utilized the jaws of life to free a victim trapped in the wreckage.

As of 5:30 p.m., police said Pan American remained completely closed from Americas to Wynn and southbound commercial traffic was being asked to use the old route.

In addition, police said while Loop 375 was open, traffic was moving very slowly through the area.

The post Crash involving 2 semis near Zaragoza Bridge knocks out power to thousands, snarls traffic appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KVIA ABC-7

Motorcyclist hospitalized in serious condition after northeast El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas -- An overnight crash in northeast El Paso left a motorcyclist hospitalized in serious condition. Police summoned traffic investigators around 2 a.m. Friday to the collision scene along U.S. 54 and Hondo Pass. Authorities didn't indicate if any other vehicles were involved aside from the motorcycle. The victim was transported by ambulance The post Motorcyclist hospitalized in serious condition after northeast El Paso crash appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Electrical equipment mishap in Deming triggers power outages in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A failure involving El Paso Electric Co. equipment in southern New Mexico triggered scattered power outages as far away as El Paso on Saturday morning. "We experienced a transmission outage due to equipment failure at a substation near Deming, New Mexico and caused a ripple effect in El Paso," EPE spokesman The post Electrical equipment mishap in Deming triggers power outages in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Victim seriously hurt in central El Paso assault, stabbing

EL PASO, Texas -- A victim of an early Saturday morning assault and stabbing in central El Paso was hospitalized in serious condition. Authorities said it happened about 1:20 a.m. in the 3300 block of Dyer. First-responders said the victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police provided no details of what The post Victim seriously hurt in central El Paso assault, stabbing appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Speeding Juarez trucker blamed for deadly crash near Zaragoza Bridge that caused power outage

UPDATE, Nov. 9: A Ciudad Juarez truck driver believed to be speeding triggered a deadly crash near the Ysleta Port of Entry that claimed his own life and caused a power outage impacting thousands of El Pasoans, police said Tuesday. El Paso police identified the deceased trucker as Sergio Enrique Lome Orozco, 32, of Juarez. The post Speeding Juarez trucker blamed for deadly crash near Zaragoza Bridge that caused power outage appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
KVIA ABC-7

3 wounded, 2 in critical after Lower Valley drive-by shooting

EL PASO, Texas -- Three people were wounded, two of those victims critically, in a drive-by shooting in the Lower Valley on Thursday evening. It happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 8100 block of Independence Drive at S. Yarbrough Drive, which is J. P. Shawver Park. It is located near the Border Highway and a The post 3 wounded, 2 in critical after Lower Valley drive-by shooting appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Milk truck spills after crashing, overturning on I-10 in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A Sarah Farms truck carrying gallons of milk crashed and rolled over along a portion of Interstate 10 in west El Paso on Monday night. It happened along I-10 westbound at Artcraft. While milk spilled, authorities indicated there was no word of any serious injuries stemming from the crash. What caused The post Milk truck spills after crashing, overturning on I-10 in west El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Gas line rupture in Lower Valley leads to evacuations, shelter-in-place order

EL PASO, Texas -- A Lower Valley gas line rupture prompted some evacuations and a shelter-in-place order on Wednesday afternoon. The rupture was reported around 2 pm and the cause had not been determined. Residents in the Lower Valley neighborhood near La Paz and Rodeo streets were told to evacuate or shelter-in-place after the gas The post Gas line rupture in Lower Valley leads to evacuations, shelter-in-place order appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

2 dead, 1 wounded in drive-by shooting at Lower Valley park

UPDATE: An El Paso police official said late Thursday night that two of the three drive-by shooting victims in the Lower Valley's J.P. Shawver Park had died of their injuries. The third victim remained hospitalized from gunshot wounds; no identities were released. Sgt. Robert Gomez said as of 10 p.m. that no arrests had yet The post 2 dead, 1 wounded in drive-by shooting at Lower Valley park appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semis#Power Outage#Accident#El Paso Electric
KVIA ABC-7

Man arrested at home after 2 stabbed during fight at central El Paso bar

UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas — A 54-year-old man was arrested at his home early Saturday, a short time after police allege he stabbed two other men at the Central Bar located at 3317 Dyer. The stabbings occurred during a fight that broke out around 1:15 a.m., according to police. Detectives contend the suspect, whose name The post Man arrested at home after 2 stabbed during fight at central El Paso bar appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Serious injuries in northeast El Paso motorcycle crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Police Department responded to a serious motorcycle crash in the northeast early Tuesday morning. It happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Dyer Street and Annette Drive. Emergency crews were on scene and was unclear how many people may have been hurt. A spokesperson for The post Serious injuries in northeast El Paso motorcycle crash appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Man killed in northeast El Paso crash after pickup pulls out in front of motorcycle

UPDATE, Nov. 10: Police on Wednesday identified an east El Paso man as the victim of Tuesday's deadly motorcycle crash in the northeast. Investigators said Joan Sebastian Ortega, 28, was killed when a pickup truck turned in front of his motorcycle and he clipped it - losing control and striking a tree. Police indicated that The post Man killed in northeast El Paso crash after pickup pulls out in front of motorcycle appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Transmountain reopens after hiker rescued, bomb squad disposes of explosive device

UPDATE #2: Transmountain Road was reopened as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to El Paso police, after the explosive ordinance found in the area by a hiker rescue crew was disposed of by the bomb squad. UPDATE: Authorities said a lost hiker was safely rescued Tuesday by search crews who then discovered an explosive ordinance. The post Transmountain reopens after hiker rescued, bomb squad disposes of explosive device appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVIA ABC-7

12-year-old girl dies in Deming ATV rollover crash

DEMING, New Mexico - A 12-year-old Deming girl was killed over the weekend in a rollover crash of an ATV, New Mexico State Police said Tuesday. Investigators said it happened Sunday afternoon on a dirt lot near Columbus Road and Arizona Street in Deming; the girl was driving the ATV with a 13-year-old boy as The post 12-year-old girl dies in Deming ATV rollover crash appeared first on KVIA.
DEMING, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Franklin Mountain hiker rescued as crews find explosive device, summon bomb squad

UPDATE: Authorities said a lost hiker was safely rescued Tuesday by search crews who then discovered an explosive ordinance. That prompted the El Paso police bomb squad to be called out to examine and remove the object, an effort that was underway during the noon hour. Transmountain Road was closed in both directions due to The post Franklin Mountain hiker rescued as crews find explosive device, summon bomb squad appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

76-year-old man hospitalized after Socorro area hit & run

EL PASO, Texas -- A 76-year-old man was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run, El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies said Tuesday. The pedestrian was found by deputies after being hit about 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Socorro Road. The victim was taken to an area hospital, but there The post 76-year-old man hospitalized after Socorro area hit & run appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Man dead as stolen car involved in I-25 crash later crashes into Las Cruces school after chase

UPDATE #2: A Las Cruces city spokeswoman said a stolen car involved in a crash along Interstate 25 at milepost 0 on about 7 a.m. Tuesday was the vehicle that also later crashed into the north side of the Mesilla Valley Leadership Academy building. The black sedan was towed away around 11:30 a.m. as authorities The post Man dead as stolen car involved in I-25 crash later crashes into Las Cruces school after chase appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

El Pasoan killed, 2 Las Cruces men hurt in fiery Hudspeth County highway crash

UPDATE, Nov. 9: DELL CITY, Texas -- Authorities said Tuesday that an El Paso man died and two Las Cruces residents were seriously hurt in a fiery 2-vehicle crash along a Hudspeth County highway the day prior. Monday's crash along U.S. Highway 62/180 claimed the life of 38-year-old Christian Acosta Esparza of El Paso, as The post El Pasoan killed, 2 Las Cruces men hurt in fiery Hudspeth County highway crash appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Search for missing hiker underway at Franklin Mountain State Park

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso firefighters were searching an area of the Franklin Mountains for a missing hiker late Tuesday morning. About a dozen fire and rescue crews responded to the Franklin Mountain State Park, along the west side of the mountain, about 10 a.m. to assist park rangers after word of a lost The post Search for missing hiker underway at Franklin Mountain State Park appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Stolen El Paso police car crashes into Las Cruces school after chase, surrounded by SWAT

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man driving a stolen El Paso police vehicle was chased through the streets of Las Cruces Tuesday morning before crashing into the north side of the Mesilla Valley Leadership Academy building, prompting a standoff with authorities and a lockdown of the school, sources told ABC-7. An ABC-7 crew on The post Stolen El Paso police car crashes into Las Cruces school after chase, surrounded by SWAT appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

EPPD says stolen car that crashed into Las Cruces school after chase wasn’t theirs

UPDATE/CORRECTION: An El Paso police spokesman told ABC-7 that a stolen vehicle crashing into a school building in Las Cruces Tuesday morning did not belong to their department. It was unclear which agency the apparently unmarked police vehicle belonged to - and Las Cruces police and city officials didn't return repeated requests for comment about The post EPPD says stolen car that crashed into Las Cruces school after chase wasn’t theirs appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy