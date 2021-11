Early this month Nintendo came out and state that the Advance Wars remake would be delayed to next Spring due to the title still needing a little more time in the oven. There was no set release date with this, but it appears as though we may have a more detailed look than initially thought. In the eShop itself the title lists an estimated release for April 8 of next year, on a Friday which lines up with Nintendo’s usual release plans for their first party titles. Obviously right now it’s hard to say that this is definitive, but it seems extremely likely that this will be the date that players can look forward to revisiting Advance Wars once more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO