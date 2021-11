About two months ago a reader suggested that I write a post about the pros and cons of relicensing the Diablo Canyon power plant, which California has committed to closing in 2025. Coincidentally, on Monday researchers from MIT and Stanford published a report encouraging California to revisit the decision to close the plant. So it seemed like a great time to do this blog post. I read over the report, all 100+ pages, and was surprised to find myself concluding that it would be a bad idea to re-evaluate the closing of Diablo Canyon.

